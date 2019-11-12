International Development News
Development News Edition

Formula One follow Hamilton's eco-friendly policy

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 22:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 22:34 IST
Formula One follow Hamilton's eco-friendly policy
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Formula One appear to have taken on board six-time champion Lewis Hamilton's concerns over the environment and has announced plan to become carbon neutral by 2030. The goal to eliminate the sport carbon footprint includes not only race cars on the track but the entire F1 circus that accompanies the sport, extending to road and air transport of team employees as well as the transportation of equipment to the tracks all over the world.

F1 says it will "move to ultra-efficient logistics and travel and 100% renewably powered offices, facilities and factories" and offset emissions that cannot be cut, according to the BBC. F1 is taking immediate steps in their drive to be environment-friendly by beginning carbon-reduction projects with the target of making all events "sustainable" by 2025, including eliminating single-use plastics and ensuring all waste is reused, recycled or composted.

F1 cars are already engineered to be vastly more eco-friendly than streetcars. Engines have a thermal efficiency rating of 50%, whereas street-car petrol engines are rated in the region of 30%, Beginning in 2021, rules will demand the petrol used in F1 has a biofuel content of at least 10%. The teams' present engines are due to be used till 2025 but F1 is hoping they will ultimately create "the world's first net-zero carbon hybrid internal combustion engine".

F1 says it has come up with its plan to have a net-zero carbon footprint "after 12 months of intense work with motorsport's governing body the FIA, sustainability experts, F1 teams, promoters, and partners". - Carbon neutral -

Hamilton, who has just claimed his sixth world championship, raised eyebrows with recent social media outpourings worrying about the "extinction of our race" if humans kept eating animals. The Briton switched to a plant-based diet in 2017.

Hamilton said ahead of the Mexico Grand Prix last month he intended to make himself carbon-neutral by the end of this year, explaining that he is swapping his fuel-reliant road cars for electric cars. "I don't allow anyone in my office, but also within my household, to buy any plastics," he said.

"I want everything recycle-able down to deodorant, down to toothbrush, all these kinds of things. "I sold my plane over a year ago. I fly a lot less now. I try to fly less through the year and mostly fly commercial so that's been a big change in my habits."

However, Formula One's move may not be to the liking of Hamilton's Red Bull rival Max Verstappen. The 22-year-old Dutch pilot said before the Mexican Grand Prix that the racing series should "not over-react or be a drama queen."

"Yeah, I like fuel. Can I say that? I don't like electric stuff. Well, I like my little electric moped at home, but not for an F1 car. "I know the environment is very important, but F1 has been around for a long time as well and I don't think we should over-react or be a drama queen about it.

"Just get on with it. If you don't like it, don't watch it...."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Gzb: Mayor alleges Rs 50-cr tax evasion by municipal officials, BJP councillor seeks proof

Ghaziabad Mayor Asha Sharma has accused the municipal corporation officials here of colluding with some city establishments in alleged tax evasion of Rs 50 crore, following which BJP Councillor Rajendra Tyagi on Tuesday said she must produc...

Catalan separatists ERC says cannot back a Socialist-Podemos deal at this stage

Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana de CatalunyaERC on Tuesday said that it was not ready, at this stage, to back a coalition government deal reached on Tuesday by the Socialists and the left-wing Unidas Podemos. Right now our pos...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq at record highs ahead of Trump speech

The SP 500 and Nasdaq indexes rose to record highs on Tuesday as trade-sensitive technology stocks gained ahead of a much-awaited speech by President Donald Trump, which was likely to provide some clarity on the U.S.-China tariff talks.Hope...

UPDATE 3-France's EDF says no damage found so far at Cruas nuclear plant after earthquake

Checks carried out by French utility EDF at its Cruas nuclear power plant have revealed no anomalies so far, a company executive said on Tuesday after it extended outages at three of the facilitys reactors until Nov. 15. The state-controlle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019