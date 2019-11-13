Seahawks WR Lockett 'OK' after night in hospital

After a night in a Bay Area hospital, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett received positive news about a potentially serious leg injury suffered in Monday night's overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers. The injury ultimately was diagnosed as a serious leg bruise with heavy swelling, according to NFL Network.

Carroll said after the game that Lockett sustained a leg contusion that swelled, and the team was concerned about the possibility of compartment syndrome. The condition can occur after a trauma, and the swelling can lead to a restriction of blood flow and oxygen levels that could require surgery. No surgery was needed and head coach Pete Carroll said in a radio interview Tuesday morning on 710 ESPN Seattle that Lockett "should be OK."

It is unclear when the injury occurred. Lockett received the kickoff in the final seconds of the game and took a knee. He did not play in overtime and was carted off the field during the extra period. Lockett, 27, was Seattle's third-round selection in the 2015 NFL Draft. He has emerged as the team's No. 1 wide receiver and has 62 receptions for 793 yards and six touchdowns. In his career, he's played in 73 games (49 starts). He has 256 receptions for 3,574 yards and 25 touchdowns.

The Seahawks have a bye this weekend and will return to play on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 24.

