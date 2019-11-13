International Development News
Development News Edition

Seahawks WR Lockett 'OK' after night in hospital

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seattle
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 00:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 00:21 IST
Seahawks WR Lockett 'OK' after night in hospital
Image Credit: Flickr

After a night in a Bay Area hospital, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett received positive news about a potentially serious leg injury suffered in Monday night's overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers. The injury ultimately was diagnosed as a serious leg bruise with heavy swelling, according to NFL Network.

Carroll said after the game that Lockett sustained a leg contusion that swelled, and the team was concerned about the possibility of compartment syndrome. The condition can occur after a trauma, and the swelling can lead to a restriction of blood flow and oxygen levels that could require surgery. No surgery was needed and head coach Pete Carroll said in a radio interview Tuesday morning on 710 ESPN Seattle that Lockett "should be OK."

It is unclear when the injury occurred. Lockett received the kickoff in the final seconds of the game and took a knee. He did not play in overtime and was carted off the field during the extra period. Lockett, 27, was Seattle's third-round selection in the 2015 NFL Draft. He has emerged as the team's No. 1 wide receiver and has 62 receptions for 793 yards and six touchdowns. In his career, he's played in 73 games (49 starts). He has 256 receptions for 3,574 yards and 25 touchdowns.

The Seahawks have a bye this weekend and will return to play on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

WhatsApp gulping the battery like never before, iOS, Android users complain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Ravens sign veteran DT Ellis, cut CB Jones

The Baltimore Ravens made some adjustments to their defense Tuesday, signing veteran free-agent defensive tackle Justin Ellis, while cutting cornerbackpunt returner Cyrus Jones and placing defensive lineman Daylon Mack on injured reserve, a...

Motor racing-Not a given that Mercedes will stay in F1, says Wolff

Champions Mercedes are likely to stay in Formula One after major changes come into play in 2021 but that cannot be taken for granted, team principal Toto Wolff said on Tuesday. The German carmakers factory team have won both the constructor...

Browns prep for Fitzpatrick and streaking Steelers

Minkah Fitzpatrick made no secret that he wanted out of Miami. He got his wish before Week 3 and was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a first-round pick in 2020. So far, Fitzpatrick has been well worth a No. 1, as hes collected five in...

Lebanon's Aoun calls on protesters to go home, warns of catastrophe

Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on protesters to go home, saying their demands had been heard, and warned of a catastrophe if they stay in the streets.In a televised interview, Aoun also urged the Lebanese not to rush to the banks to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019