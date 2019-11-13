Warriors G Lee (hand) out at least two weeks

International Development News
  Reuters
  New York
  Updated: 13-11-2019 02:48 IST
  Created: 13-11-2019 02:42 IST
Injuries continue to plague the Golden State Warriors, who will be without guard Damion Lee for at least two weeks due to a broken bone in his hand. The team said Tuesday that Lee suffered a non-displaced fracture of the fourth metacarpal in his right hand during Monday's 122-108 loss to the Utah Jazz. He will be evaluated in two weeks.

He had played in all 11 games this season off the Warriors' bench, averaging 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21.9 minutes per game. Lee had a double-double (23 points, 11 rebounds) in an Oct. 28 win at New Orleans. Undrafted out of Louisville in 2016, Lee has career averages of 7.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 58 games (11 starts) with the Warriors and Atlanta Hawks (2017-18).

The short-handed Warriors are already without star guards Stephen Curry (hand) and Klay Thompson (knee). Guard Jacob Evans (abductor), center Kevon Looney (neuropathy) and forwards Alen Smailagic (ankle) and Omari Spellman (ankle) are also on the team's injury report. Coming off five straight trips to the NBA Finals, Golden State is just 2-9 this season. The Warriors return to action Wednesday on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers.

