International Development News
Development News Edition

Badminton-USA Badminton could be stripped of governing body status

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 05:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 04:58 IST
Badminton-USA Badminton could be stripped of governing body status
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

USA Badminton could be stripped of its responsibilities ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Games by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee for failing to protect athletes' safety. In an open letter to the U.S. badminton community, USOPC Chief Executive Sarah Hirshland said on Tuesday it had filed a complaint to decertify the national governing body.

She said that a compliance audit in 2018 highlighted a number of troubling findings, several of which remained unresolved during a follow-up review this year. If USAB loses its recognition, the organization would essentially sever its ties with the Olympic and Paralympic movements and the USOPC would, on an interim basis, assume control of its high-performance program.

"This isn't a step I've taken lightly, but it is a necessary one and in the best interest of the athletes we serve," wrote Hirshland. "We have set high standards in order to associate with the Olympic and Paralympic movements in the United States, and we must hold organizations accountable when they don't live up to those standards."

According to the USOPC's follow-up review, recommendations on background checks for contracted doctors and enforcement of "safesport" training for coaches and other staff to protect athletes from misconduct were only "partially implemented" by the national governing body. Last year, the USOPC took steps to decertify USA Gymnastics as part of the fallout from a sex abuse scandal involving a former team doctor, but the process was held up after it filed for bankruptcy last December.

USA Badminton (USAB) did not respond when asked to comment. Hirshland said her team attempted to work with USAB over the course of the last year to address the concerns, but does not have confidence in its ability to serve athletes as a national governing body.

Hirshland will select an independent, three-person panel to hold a hearing, create a report and a recommendation for the full USOPC board, and then the board will take action. "During this process – and per our bylaws – USAB will continue to operate as a fully recognized member NGB of the USOPC," wrote Hirshland, who said the process could take a few months.

Hirshland said that what comes next in the process is not clear, but the USOPC had concluded that the uncertainty this will bring is better than allowing the status quo to continue. "The athletes deserve better and we simply must hold organizations accountable if they can't meet our standards," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 6-Conservative Supreme Court justices lean toward Trump on ending immigrant program

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Odisha: 'Bali Yatra' festival begins in Cuttack

The festival Bali Yatra which is organised every year in memory of the rich maritime history of the state, was inaugurated in Cuttack on Tuesday. The festival is organised at the bank of Mahanadi River every year to mark the day when ancien...

RPT-COLUMN-Oil price risks shift to the upside, funds continue buying: Kemp

Hedge funds continued to buy oil derivatives last week, anticipating the oil market has entered an upward price cycle as the global economy steadies and the surge in shale production fades.Hedge funds and other money managers purchased the ...

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

By Kieran Guilbert LONDON, Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The worlds economic model has broken down as the business practices of multinational corporations and digital platforms put a growing number of workers at risk of exploitation a...

FEATURE-Sacked, shunned and suicidal - the Cameroon sports stars battling anti-gay laws

YAOUNDE, Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Cameroonian athlete Thierry Essamba still trains every day, even though he has little hope of reviving a career cut off when he was ousted from the national squad in a scandal over homosexuality....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019