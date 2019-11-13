International Development News
Development News Edition

Rugby-Former Springboks coach Meyer steps down at Stade Francais

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 08:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 08:37 IST
Rugby-Former Springboks coach Meyer steps down at Stade Francais
Image Credit: pixabay

Heyneke Meyer has resigned as Stade Francais's head coach with immediate effect following their derby defeat by Racing 92 at the weekend, the French Top 14 club has said. The 52-year-old former South Africa coach, who led the Springboks to a third-placed finish at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, joined the Paris-based side in 2018 on a two-year contract, leading them to an eighth-placed finish in his first season.

However, Stade Francais are currently bottom of the standings with two wins from nine games this season. "It has always been my intention to do what is best for this great club ... and with this in mind, I hereby offer my resignation as coach of Stade Francais," Meyer said in a statement on the club website http://www.stade.fr/actualites/news/communique/2019-11-12-heyneke-meyer-presente-ce-matin-sa-demission-avec-effet-immediat.

"It has been an honor to coach the club and I have loved my time in Paris ... I will always remain a supporter of Stade Francais and wish the club success for the future." Stade Francais's next league game is against 12th-placed Brive on Nov. 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 6-Conservative Supreme Court justices lean toward Trump on ending immigrant program

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Has always been great to have duels with Sergio Ramos: Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munichs striker Robert Lewandowski has said that it has always been great to have duels with Real Madrids defender Sergio Ramos. Over the years, Lewandowski has been seen battling it out with defenders like Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool,...

Ex-Team Sky coach Sutton storms out of doping probe medical tribunal

London, Nov 13 AFP The ex-head coach of British Cycling and Team Sky Shane Sutton reacted with fury at a medical tribunal in Manchester on Tuesday after being forced to defend himself against accusations of bullying, doping and lying. Repre...

One dead after suspected suicide bombing in Indonesia

Medan, Nov 13 AFP A suspected suicide bombing outside a police station in Indonesia has left at least one attacker dead, authorities said Wednesday. The explosion happened around 845 am local time 0145 GMT at a police compound in Medan on S...

Avs' Werner shuts out Jets in NHL debut

Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals and had two assists, and Adam Werner made 40 saves for a shutout in his first NHL game as the Colorado Avalanche beat the host Winnipeg Jets 4-0 on Tuesday. MacKinnon scored twice in the third period and as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019