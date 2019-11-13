International Development News
Panthers storm back to stun Bruins in shootout

Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLBruins)

Mike Hoffman scored the game-winning goal in the shootout as the Florida Panthers rallied from 4-0 down in the third period to stun the host Boston Bruins 5-4 Tuesday night. Keith Yandle tied the score with 1:39 remaining in regulation, and Aaron Ekblad, Frank Vatrano and Hoffman also scored in the third as the Panthers won their second straight in a shootout. Sam Montembeault made 15 saves between the third period and overtime after taking over for an ineffective Sergei Bobrovsky.

Jonathan Huberdeau had three assists for Florida, and Yandle added two helpers. David Pastrnak, Joakim Nordstrom, Anders Bjork and Zdeno Chara scored in a 7:36 span in the second period for the Bruins, who lost their fourth straight (0-2-2). Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots.

After Vincent Trocheck scored on Florida's second shootout chance, Charlie Coyle tallied for Boston to force a fourth round. Hoffman capitalized, and Charlie McAvoy came up short for the Bruins to seal the Panthers' comeback victory. Down 4-0 to begin the third, Ekblad got the Panthers on the board with a blast from the left dot 50 seconds into the period. Vatrano and Hoffman scored power-play goals 4:17 apart midway through to cut Florida's deficit to one.

Yandle took advantage of a swarm of players in front of the net to find the puck unattended and tucked it past Rask at 18:21 to complete the rally. Bobrovsky and Rask kept the game scoreless at the midway point before Boston began its barrage. Pastrnak broke the deadlock at 11:55 of the second with a no-look snipe from the left side past Bobrovsky's stick to extend his league lead to 16.

Nordstrom struck 2:07 later, also on the stick side but from the right circle. Bjork made it 3-0 on the power play at 17:16 when his shot from the right dot bounced off and over Bobrovsky's pad and into the net. Chara completed the Bruins' scoring flurry after skating around the net and collecting a rebound that he flicked over a sprawled Bobrovsky with 29 seconds to go in the second.

Bobrovsky turned away 19 shots before he was pulled at the start of the third.

