International Development News
Development News Edition

Young’s 42 points carry Hawks past Nuggets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 11:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 11:05 IST
Young’s 42 points carry Hawks past Nuggets
Image Credit: Flickr

Trae Young scored a season-high 42 points and had 11 assists, Jabari Parker had 20 points and nine rebounds, and the visiting Atlanta Hawks beat the Denver Nuggets 125-121 on Tuesday night. The Hawks' Alex Len scored 17 and Kevin Huerter had 11 points before leaving with a left shoulder injury early in the second half.

Will Barton had 21 points, Nikola Jokic scored 20, Paul Millsap had 19 and Jamal Murray finished with 18 for Denver. Monte Morris added 14 off the bench. Huerter went up with the ball just outside the lane when Jokic came down hard on his left arm. Huerter grabbed his arm in pain and walked off the court, then to the locker room with the team trainer at 9:57 left in the third quarter.

The Hawks were able to increase their lead in the minutes after he exited. Young hit two 3-pointers and Hunter had a dunk and a layup to make it 82-69, Atlanta's biggest lead to that point. The Nuggets cut their deficit to eight but the Hawks managed a dunk by Len and another 3-pointer by Young, who then turned and said something to the Denver bench before running down the court.

The Hawks led 98-89 after three, but Denver, as it did against the Philadelphia 76ers in its previous home game, made a fourth-quarter run. Down by eight, the Nuggets went on a 10-2 spurt capped by Gary Harris' 3-pointer and layup to tie it at 101 with 8:16 left. Len hit three free throws and Young a 29-footer to put Atlanta back up by six. Young's floater in the lane with 3:55 left made it 114-106.

Denver got within four points twice but Young closed it out from the foul line. The Nuggets scored the first 12 points of the game but Atlanta wiped away that deficit and stormed into a 63-54 lead at halftime. Young scored 14 of his 17 first-half points in the second quarter when the Hawks shot 68 percent and outscored Denver 38-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Protesters block central Hong Kong streets as chaos grips city

Hong Kong anti-government protesters paralysed parts of the Asian financial hub for a third day, with some transport links, schools and many businesses closing after an escalation of violence. Around 1,000 protesters blocked roads in the he...

Chronology of events in Karnataka MLAs disqualification case

Following is the chronology of events in the 17 Karnataka MLAs disqualification matter in which the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the then Speakers order, but paved the way for the MLAs to contest the December 5 bypolls on 15 seats in t...

Two Palestinians killed in new Israeli strike: Gaza ministry

Gaza City, Nov 13 AFP Two Palestinians were killed in new Israeli air and missile strikes on Gaza early Wednesday, the territorys health ministry said, taking the death toll from a two-day flare-up to 12.Israel launched deadly strikes again...

John Legend named sexiest man alive, predecessor Idris Elba says he deserves it

John Legend has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by a magazine and the Grammy winner says he is under pressure as he succeeds actor Idris Elba. The 40-year-old musician was chosen as the most desirable man for 2019 by People Magazine.Legend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019