Bogdanovic guides surging Kings past Blazers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 11:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 11:15 IST
Bogdan Bogdanovic recorded season highs of 25 points, 10 assists, and four steals to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 107-99 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Buddy Hield added 20 points and Nemanja Bjelica contributed season bests of 19 points and 12 rebounds as Sacramento won for the fourth time in the past five games. Harrison Barnes scored all 16 of his points in the second half, and Richaun Holmes added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings.

Damian Lillard scored 27 points and CJ McCollum added 24 for Portland, which fell for the fifth time in its past six games. Hassan Whiteside had 17 points, and Kent Bazemore scored 12. Sacramento played without point guard De'Aaron Fox, who sprained left his ankle during practice Monday and will miss at least three to four weeks.

Both teams shot 44.2 percent from the field. The Kings were 11 of 32 from 3-point range while Portland was 8 of 30. The Trail Blazers committed 17 turnovers and Sacramento had 14.

The Kings trailed by three points at halftime before erupting for 35 third-quarter points on 11-of-19 shooting. Hield buried back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a half-opening 14-2 surge as the Kings took a 60-51 advantage.

Portland was within 68-63 after Lillard made three free throws with 5:40 remaining in the third, but Sacramento answered with an 11-2 run. Holmes finished the burst with an inside hoop to make it 79-65 with 1:02 left in the period. The Kings led 81-70 entering the final stanza, and the Trail Blazers crept within eight on McCollum's jumper with 9:38 remaining.

Bogdanovic drained two 3-pointers during a 10-3 push as Sacramento stretched the lead to 93-78 with 6:57 left. Portland whittled away to get within 98-93 on a 3-pointer by Anfernee Simons with 2:51 to play.

But Bjelica and Cory Joseph connected on 3-pointers, and Barnes added a layup during an 8-4 stretch that saw the Kings increase their lead to nine with 1:30 remaining. The Trail Blazers weren't able to move within less than seven the rest of the way.

McCollum had 15 first-half points, and Portland led 49-46 at the break. Bogdanovic had 15 for Sacramento before halftime.

