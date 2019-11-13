International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket-Flip a coin: Struggling batsmen give Australia selection headache

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 11:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 11:32 IST
Cricket-Flip a coin: Struggling batsmen give Australia selection headache
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's hopes of resolving their batting problems in time for the test series against Pakistan have proved forlorn, with a slew of candidates failing to stake their claim since the Ashes.

Selectors name the test squad on Thursday but will have to rely on their gut rather than hard numbers when picking an opening partner for David Warner and filling a middle-order vacancy following the drawn series in England. The Australia A tour game against Pakistan was to have offered an unofficial audition but all of the hopefuls fluffed their lines on Tuesday barring Cameron Bancroft, who scored 49 as the hosts were bowled out for a paltry 122.

Opener Bancroft, who was dropped mid-series in England after a string of failures, was only picked in the 'A' team after Nic Maddinson pulled out on mental health grounds and felt his chances of a recall were dim. "Probably highly unlikely, I would have thought," the 26-year-old told reporters.

Incumbent opener Marcus Harris, who averaged 9.66 against Joe Root's England in three tests during the Ashes, failed to cement his place with a score of 16. His top order rival Usman Khawaja poked around for six runs from 30 balls before being caught behind.

Opener Joe Burns, renowned for missing out on a place in the Ashes squad despite scoring 180 in the previous test against Sri Lanka in February, blew his chance to make an impression when he was bowled for a duck by Imran Khan. Middle-order hopeful Travis Head also dropped during the Ashes, did little for his hopes of a recall with 13, while much-hyped youngster Will Pucovski was out for five following his twin failures for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield.

Australia's selectors have a far easier job picking the bowling contingent, with pacemen Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson and Pat Cummins fit for the first test starting in Brisbane on Nov. 21 and certain to be included in the 12-man squad with spinner Nathan Lyon. Picking which of the quicks misses out at the Gabba will be a tougher call.

For all his brilliance during the 50-over World Cup, Starc was used in only one test in England and could be benched in favor of Pattinson, who is relishing a rare spell of fitness after three years blighted by injury problems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

GCPL s BBLUNT Re-energizes Growth With a Keen Eye on E-commerce and New Innovations in Their Hair Care and Styling Range

MUMBAI, Nov. 12, 2019 PRNewswire -- BBLUNT, a premium hair care and styling products range from the house of Godrej Consumer Products Limited GCPL, is vying for significant growth with an aggressive e-commerce first strategy. Over time, th...

Cong workers pelt stones at Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary's car in Rajasthan

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary faced the ire of Congress workers who allegedly pelted stones at his car while he along with Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLA Hanuman Beniwal were on their way to attend a religious fu...

TN: Construction work of new Pamban Rail Bridge in full swing

Construction work on the new 2.05 km Pamban Railway Bridge in Mandapam, which will connect Rameswaram to the mainland in Tamil Nadu, was in full swing on Wednesday. The construction work began on Saturday, following a Bhoomi Pooja.Speaking ...

Turkish police arrest journalist Altan a week after his release

Turkish police detained prominent journalist and author Ahmet Altan late on Tuesday, a week after he was released from prison in his retrial on coup-related charges, Istanbul police said. Before his release last Monday, the 69-year-old had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019