Hong Kong Open: H.S. Prannoy enters second round
Indian shuttler H.S. Prannoy progressed to the second round of the ongoing Hong Kong Open here on Wednesday.
Indian shuttler H.S. Prannoy progressed to the second round of the ongoing Hong Kong Open here on Wednesday. Prannoy defeated China's Huang Yu Xiang in straight games 21-17, 21-17 in the first round match.
The 27-year-old had the upper hand in the game as he did not allow his opponent to built the momentum in the 44-minute long encounter. Earlier in the day, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu advanced to the second round after defeating South Korea's Kim Ga Eun 21-15, 21-16 in two straight games.
However, Saina Nehwal lost to China's Cai Yan Yan 13-21, 20-22. After losing the first game, Nehwal tried to make a comeback in the second game but failed to do so. Nehwal, world number nine, has had a troubled run this year as she has faced exits five times in the first round from tournaments. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saina Nehwal
- Indian
- Huang Yu Xiang
- PV Sindhu
- South Korea
- Cai Yan Yan
- China
ALSO READ
PM Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia will strengthen bilateral relations: Indian envoy
Chandigarh University Engineering Students Develop Multi-purpose Crop Residue Manager: An Economical Way to Solve Crop Residue and Stubble Burning Problems in Indian Agriculture
Chandigarh University Engineering Students Develop Multi-purpose Crop Residue Manager: An Economical Way to Solve Crop Residue and Stubble Burning Problems in Indian Agriculture
US voters of Indian-origin throw their weight behind Democratic presidential aspirant Biden
Texas woman gang leader sentenced for robbing Indian-American homes