Hong Kong open: Doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa, N. Sikki Reddy crashes out in first round

Indian women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy crashed out in the first round of the ongoing Hong Kong Open here on Wednesday. The duo faced a defeat at the hands of Danish players Maiken Fruergaard and Sara Thygesen 21-13, 21-12 in an encounter that lasted for 36 minutes.

The Danish pair won the first game quite comprehensively and they carried on with their winning momentum to wrap up the match in less than an hour. Earlier in the day, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu advanced to the second round after defeating South Korea's Kim Ga Eun 21-15, 21-16 in two straight games.

However, Saina Nehwal lost to China's Cai Yan Yan 13-21, 20-22. After losing the first game, Nehwal tried to make a comeback in the second game but failed to do so. Nehwal, world number nine, has had a troubled run this year as she has faced exits five times in the first round from tournaments. (ANI)

