International Development News
Development News Edition

We are right at the top: Kohli lauds Indian pacers

India skipper Virat Kohli hailed team's fast bowlers saying that Men in Blue's pacers are best attackers in the world.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 14:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 14:03 IST
We are right at the top: Kohli lauds Indian pacers
India skipper Virat Kohli . Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli hailed team's fast bowlers saying that Men in Blue's pacers are best attackers in the world. "If you ask me, we are right at the top. I would not even count ourselves among three and these guys deserve it. As a captain, when we started off that was the conversation and that was the one thing in mind that I really wanted to see that our fast bowlers should dominate world cricket," Kohli said in the pre-match press conference here on Wednesday.

Kohli said post-retirement of Zaheer Khan and other 'stalwarts', they were worried but now, looking at the current scenario, he could not be happier. "Batting was never an issue, spin was never an issue. After Zack (Zaheer Khan) and all these stalwarts went away, we were thinking about how we can get back to the top and have the ability to pick 20 wickets. So, just seeing the way they bowl, it is the belief that stands out," he said.

"...I could not be more happy for them. And the best thing is that they are still not done yet. They are getting more and more hungry every time they step out and they love bowling together, I think that is their biggest strength," Kohli added. Earlier, after thrashing South Africa by 3-0 in the Test series, Kohli had said that India should have five-Test centres. Backing his idea, Kohli said it was not to take cricket away from any city but was just to promote Test cricket in India.

"If you look at the ratio, in Indore Stadium, many people came (to watch the match). But in other stadiums, there was not much crowd. When we go abroad to play cricket, we already know that we will play at MCG, Sydney, Perth, and Brisbane. There, we know what to expect," Kohli said. "If we talk about the crowd, they will come during T20I and ODI and no seat will be vacant. But in Test, you may find some seats. So, it is a very deep thing, it was not to criticise any city and take away matches from them. It was just about a vision that how we can take Test cricket forward," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Governor acted in haste to impose President's rule in Maharashtra: JD(U)

JDU National Spokesperson Pavan Varma on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and said that he has acted in haste in recommending Presidents rule in the state. The Maharashtra Governor has acted in haste. This hap...

Aster DM Healthcare Q2FY20 Revenue up 14 Percent to Rs. 2,087 Crore

Aster DM Healthcare signs two new leases for hospitals in Bengaluru Kochi, Kerala, IndiaDubai, United Arab Emirates Business Wire India Q2FY20 EBITDA up 39 at Rs. 174 crore Q2FY20 PAT up 118 at Rs. 27 crore Aster DM Healthcare, one ...

Soha Ali Khan to make digital debut with comedy web-series

Soha Ali Khan on Tuesday said she will foray into the digital medium with a comedy web-series. I am looking forward to starting something in January and it will be 30 or 40 days commitment. I have never stayed this long away from my daughte...

Greta Thunberg to cross Atlantic by catamaran to attend COP25 in Madrid

Washington D.C. US, Nov 13 SputnikANI Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday said she would travel across the Atlantic Ocean by catamaran to attend the UN Climate Change Conference COP25, which will open on December 2 in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019