International Development News
Development News Edition

Chelsea win battle to sign Australian women's football icon Kerr

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:13 IST
Chelsea win battle to sign Australian women's football icon Kerr
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Australian striker Sam Kerr will test herself at the top level of European football after impressing in her homeland and the United States as she joined Chelsea on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Matildas captain -- who scored five times in this year's World Cup as the Australians reached the last 16 -- signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Women's Super League club.

Kerr, who has been a mainstay at Perth Glory since 2014 while also playing for Chicago Red Stars in the United States, will be available for selection from January. According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald last week it is believed Kerr -- who also attracted interest from Lyon, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid -- will earn worth more than �467,000 ($600,000) a year, not including potential bonuses.

However, Kerr -- the all-time leading scorer in the Australian and American leagues -- said she felt Chelsea were a team that had laid a solid base for winning silverware. "The WSL is the best league in Europe," she said.

"I want team success and I don't want it to come easy. "I feel Chelsea has been building something special over the years and I want to be a part of that -- I want to lift some trophies." Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said Kerr's decision showed that they were a marquee club.

"The fact she chose Chelsea when she could have gone to any club in the world is a testament to the players and the staff here," said Hayes. "Sam has proved time and time again in the NWSL (National Women's Soccer League in the USA) that she is a prolific goalscorer.

"She's won the golden boot many times and she's a player that can make things happen, but she's also a fantastic team player. "She saw this as the best place for her to grow and take the next step in her career. That's a wonderful compliment to us all."

Kerr, who has twice been shortlisted for FIFA Player of the Year and is one of the sport's biggest names, made her debut for Perth Glory at 15 and spent four years at the club before moving to Sydney FC. She returned in 2014 for a second stint.

Known for her pace, agility and heading ability, as well as her trademark backflip goal celebrations, she has also played in the United States since 2013, first at Western New York Flash, then Sky Blue FC in New Jersey and Chicago. Kerr is the ninth player from Australia to play in England, following the likes of Emily Gielnik (Liverpool), Tanya Oxtoby (Doncaster Belles) and Caitlin Friend (Notts County).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Committee of creditors extends RCom's asset bid deadline by 10 days

Reliance Communications committee of creditors on Wednesday extended the deadline to submit bids for assets of the debt-ridden firm by another 10 days following a request from Reliance Jio, according to sources. Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infrat...

Focus on people as well as profit, business leaders told

Consumers have the power to make companies behave better and look beyond the bottom line, business leaders and activists said on Wednesday, urging a race for the top on social responsibility.Companies need to join a growing global push for ...

African Ministerial Conference on Environment to be held in Durban

South Africa is to host the 17th Ordinary Session of the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment AMCEN in Durban. The conference will take place on Thursday and Friday, under the theme Taking Action for Environmental Sustainabilit...

MHA approves CISF cover for Visva-Bharati University

The Union Home Ministry has accorded its approval for deployment of the CISF at the Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal, officials said on Wednesday. They said the central paramilitary force will soon constitute a board of officers who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019