International Development News
Development News Edition

Russia snub new Adidas shirts with upside-down flag

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 18:59 IST
Russia snub new Adidas shirts with upside-down flag

Moscow, Nov 13 (AFP) Russia's football authorities said Wednesday the national team will not be wearing new Adidas-designed shirts in upcoming Euro-2020 qualifiers after some pointed out they reverse the colours of the Russian flag. "In the upcoming games, the Russian national team will continue using the kit in which it began the qualifying round," the Russian Football Union told AFP.

Last week Adidas unveiled the new shirts with blue and white stripes trimming the red sleeves, creating the effect of a tricolour flag, similar to uniforms the brand designed for Germany. But while the colours are in the right order on the German shirt, the Russian shirts put the colours in the reverse order to the national white, blue and red tricolour when players have their arms at their sides.

Fans complained the colours on the new shirt instead resemble the Serbian flag. "Great uniform for the Serbian team... so when will you unveil the Russian uniform?" Instagram user @ilyasergeich wrote under an Adidas post about the Russian kit.

The company described the shirt as "reintroducing the strong, bold colours of the nation's flag" while the team's manager Stanislav Cherchesov said it presented an "interesting sleeve solution." "When fans support the team by clapping with their arms in the air, you'll be able to see the Russian flag on the sleeves," he said.

The new shirts were already on sale in official Adidas stores. Posts on social media indicate however that the team is now training in Sochi wearing their old kit designed for the 2018 World Cup.

Russia are second in Group I set to play Belgium at home on Saturday in Saint Petersburg and will face San Marino on November 19. AFP SSC SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Turkey sends American Islamic State fighter to U.S. after stalemate with Greece

Turkey sent a U.S. citizen and suspected Islamic State member to the United States by plane on Friday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, after the man was refused entry to Greece earlier this week.Turkish authorities started deporting ...

China issues plan to promote high-tech manufacturing

Beijing, Nov 15 AP China issued an outline Friday of policies aimed at promoting high-tech manufacturing after it stopped pushing a strategy that helped trigger a tariff war with Washington. A statement by the Cabinets planning agency calle...

Reduce GST on matchboxes to 12 pc: TN minister to Sitharaman

The Goods and Services Tax GST on matchboxes should be brought down to 12 per cent from the existing 18 per cent, Tamil Nadu Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju said on Friday.In a memorandum to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitha...

Gang violence hits Mexican leader's ratings, U.S. warns of 'parallel government'

Support for Mexicos president has fallen some ten percentage points during a surge in gang-related violence, a poll showed on Friday, just as the U.S. ambassador voiced concern about parallel government by cartels in parts of the country. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019