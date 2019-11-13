Greentop likely for pink ball Test in Kolkata

The Eden Gardens may roll out a greentop, keeping in mind the pace-friendly pink ball as BCCI president Sourav Ganguly promised a "good wicket" for the historic day-night Test. Days before the pink-ball Test, the square in the middle looks green, quite similar to the outfield but the final appearance will be clear on the eve of the Test slated to begin from November 22.

"It will be a good wicket. It all depends on how the curator prepares the wicket," the BCCI president told reporters when asked if they are preparing a greentop. Ganguly further said the SG pink ball is different from kookaburra with a prominent seam, an indication that spinners will also have some role to play.

Meanwhile, counter sale for the remainder of the tickets is likely to begin from Friday. "It will be a full house," Ganguly, the man behind India and Bangladesh's maiden day-night Test, said.

