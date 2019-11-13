Jets to stick with Gase in 2020

New York Jets CEO Christopher Johnson is sticking with Adam Gase as head coach for the 2020 season. Johnson said Wednesday he informed the team last week that the franchise had already decided to enter next season with Gase as its head coach. The Jets are 2-7 in 2018 and in last place in the AFC East.

"We are not where we thought we would be," Johnson said in an impromptu press conference Wednesday. "It's exceedingly frustrating. But I'm here watching this team, by the way every day, and coaches, every day, getting better. The thing that's been so encouraging is there's never been a moment of fingerpointing. There's never been a moment where somebody casts blame on somebody else. "With that I want to assure you there will be no changes in coaches. Adam has the trust of this team. He has the trust of Sam (Darnold). He has Joe's (general manager Joe Douglas) trust. He has my trust. He's a good man. He's a good coach."

Gase was hired as head coach prior to the season after being fired by the Miami Dolphins. The Jets scored a season-high 34 points and beat the New York Giants last week.

Johnson allowed for a shift in front office structure when the general manager who hired Gase, Mike Maccagnan, was fired in May. Gase was instrumental in the team hiring professional ally Douglas as general manager. "We're just getting started," Johnson said.

Several players said after beating the Giants they were happy for Gase, 41. "He's great," Darnold said. "There's no flinch in him. I think that kind of ripples throughout the team. When you've got a head coach that's just going to continue to work no matter what the circumstances are, no matter what people are saying about him, that's a really good thing."

