International Development News
Development News Edition

Jets to stick with Gase in 2020

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 23:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 23:57 IST
Jets to stick with Gase in 2020
Image Credit: Flickr

New York Jets CEO Christopher Johnson is sticking with Adam Gase as head coach for the 2020 season. Johnson said Wednesday he informed the team last week that the franchise had already decided to enter next season with Gase as its head coach. The Jets are 2-7 in 2018 and in last place in the AFC East.

"We are not where we thought we would be," Johnson said in an impromptu press conference Wednesday. "It's exceedingly frustrating. But I'm here watching this team, by the way every day, and coaches, every day, getting better. The thing that's been so encouraging is there's never been a moment of fingerpointing. There's never been a moment where somebody casts blame on somebody else. "With that I want to assure you there will be no changes in coaches. Adam has the trust of this team. He has the trust of Sam (Darnold). He has Joe's (general manager Joe Douglas) trust. He has my trust. He's a good man. He's a good coach."

Gase was hired as head coach prior to the season after being fired by the Miami Dolphins. The Jets scored a season-high 34 points and beat the New York Giants last week.

Johnson allowed for a shift in front office structure when the general manager who hired Gase, Mike Maccagnan, was fired in May. Gase was instrumental in the team hiring professional ally Douglas as general manager. "We're just getting started," Johnson said.

Several players said after beating the Giants they were happy for Gase, 41. "He's great," Darnold said. "There's no flinch in him. I think that kind of ripples throughout the team. When you've got a head coach that's just going to continue to work no matter what the circumstances are, no matter what people are saying about him, that's a really good thing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Will Vodafone shut down in India? CEO says situation 'critical'

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Pentagon chief open to military adjustments to support N.Korea diplomacy

U .S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday he was open to new alterations in U.S. military activity on the Korean peninsula if it helped enable diplomats, who are trying to jump-start stalled peace efforts with North Korea.I think...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 730 p.m. GMT230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning....

Reports: Lakers' Davis to sit against Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis wont play Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors, according to multiple reports. The game falls on the second night of back-to-back contests, and Davis has been fighting injuries.He has ha...

FACTBOX-'Ultimate judge will be the American people': Quotes, reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

Below are quotations from the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee impeachment hearing on Wednesday into allegations about President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine and noteworthy outside reaction.REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019