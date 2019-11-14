International Development News
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 00:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 00:52 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

FOOTBALL-NFL-KAEPERNICK/ Dolphins plan to attend Kaepernick's NFL audition

The Miami Dolphins will attend Colin Kaepernick’s audition for teams at a special workout hosted by the National Football League (NFL) on Saturday, opening the possibility that the former quarterback could return to the league three years after his protests against racial injustice roiled the sport. TENNIS-ATPFINALS/

Nadal roars back to beat Medvedev from brink of defeat Rafael Nadal produced an incredible fightback to beat Russian Daniil Medvedev and keep his ATP Finals hopes alive on Wednesday, saving a match point at 1-5 down in the decider before winning 6-7(3) 6-3 7-6(4).

MOTOR-F1-BRAZIL/ Battle to be best of the rest heats up in Brazil

The battle to be best of the rest behind the Mercedes drivers heats up in Brazil this weekend with Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel chasing Formula One’s bronze medal position. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-EGYPT/SALAH (PIX)

Soccer Soccer-Salah out of Egypt games with ankle problem Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been ruled out of Egypt's next internationals against Kenya and Comoros with an ankle injury.

13 Nov 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/

Cricket - First test - India v Bangladesh First test between India and Bangladesh.

14 Nov 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT SOCCER-EURO-FIN-LIE/ (PIX)

INTERVIEW - Tim Sparv on the cusp of Euro qualification with Finland Finland captain Tim Sparv speaks to Reuters ahead of their home Euro 2020 qualifier against Liechtenstein. A win for the Finns would see them qualify for the finals of a major soccer tournament for the first time.

14 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP Finals Day five of the ATP Finals in London.

14 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT MOTOR-F1-BRAZIL/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Brazilian Grand Prix - Media Day Formula One drivers meet the media ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

14 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - Nedbank Golf Challenge The Nedbank Gold Challenge is the penultimate event on the European Tour.

14 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/

Cricket - First test - India v Bangladesh First test between India and Bangladesh.

15 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

FERRARI-NEW CAR/ (PIX) (TV) Ferrari adds Roma to growing 'Prancing Horse' stable

The Italian luxury carmaker rolls out the Roma, a record fifth new model this year for the 'Prancing Horse', as it expands its stable to help sustain its profit and share price growth. 14 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

Will Vodafone shut down in India? CEO says situation 'critical'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Islamic Jihad offers Israel terms for Gaza ceasefire

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad offered terms on Wednesday for an Egyptian-mediated Gaza ceasefire with Israel, saying that if these were not met it could continue cross-border attacks indefinitely.Fighting erupted after Israel car...

UPDATE 2-Brazil and China hail strong ties, sources cite port deal

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Chinese President Xi Jinping praised their countries strong bilateral relations at a meeting on Wednesday, as sources said a Chinese state firm was prepared to announce a major Brazil port investment. ...

Sweden's central bank sells off bonds from Canadian province over climate concerns

Swedens central bank said on Wednesday it had sold off bonds from the oil-rich Canadian province of Alberta and parts of Australia because it felt that greenhouse gas emissions in both countries were too high.Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin...

Trump says will make decision on auto tariffs 'very soon'

President Donald Trump has said he will announce his decision on tariffs on imported autos very soon. Trump gave no hints about what his decision would be, but industry sources told AFP they expect tariffs to be deferred for another six mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019