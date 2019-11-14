International Development News
Soccer-Ibrahimovic to leave LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not return to the LA Galaxy for the 2020 MLS season, the team said in a statement on Wednesday. The 38-year-old Swedish striker tallied 52 goals and 17 assists in 53 starts for Galaxy, the team he joined in March 2018 from Manchester United.

"We would like to thank Zlatan for his contributions to the LA Galaxy and Major League Soccer," LA Galaxy President Chris Klein said. "Since his arrival in 2018, Zlatan has positively influenced the sport of soccer in Los Angeles. We are grateful for his work ethic and passion. We thank Zlatan for his professionalism and immeasurable impact on the Los Angeles community and the soccer community in North America as a whole."

The charismatic Ibrahimovic, who has also played for Barcelona, Juventus, Paris St Germain, Inter Milan and AC Milan, said he was leaving the team on a high note. "I came, I saw, I conquered," he wrote on Twitter.

"Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans -- you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan," he said. "You are welcome. The story continues ... Now go back to watching baseball."

