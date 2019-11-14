Jets, Redskins meet, looking for elusive win

The Washington Redskins and New York Jets are going nowhere fast. But at least they both have some idea as to who will be leading them for the foreseeable future. A pair of teams angling for a top-10 draft pick will meet Sunday afternoon, when the Redskins host the Jets in a nonconference matchup.

The Jets snapped a three-game losing streak last Sunday with a 34-27 win over the New York Giants in the quadrennial battle between the Big Apple area's football teams. The Redskins were off last week following their third straight defeat, a 24-9 loss to the Bills in Buffalo on Nov. 3. The win over their co-MetLife Stadium tenants improved the Jets to 2-7 and eased the heat up a bit on embattled first-year head coach Adam Gase. The club's slow start "earned" Gase comparisons to the standard for poor Jets coaches, Rich Kotite, who went 4-28 in his two years with the team in 1995-96.

On Wednesday, Jets CEO Christopher Johnson made it clear he will not make a coaching change, either during this season or afterward. "I want to assure you there will be no changes in coaches here," Johnson told reporters. "Adam has the trust of this team. He has the trust of (quarterback) Sam (Darnold). He has (general manager) Joe (Douglas') trust. He has my trust. He's a good man, he's a good coach."

Even before Johnson's comments, the Redskins (1-8) were far more likely of the two teams to be looking for a new coach. Jay Gruden was fired following an 0-5 start, and interim head coach Bill Callahan, who is occupying the top position for the first time since 2003, is not expected to be a serious candidate for the full-time position. But Callahan answered one burning question in the nation's capital Monday, when he said rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins will remain the team's starter for the remainder of the season.

"I'm really excited," Haskins said Wednesday. "I've worked really hard to get to this point." Haskins made his first start against the Bills in place of Case Keenum, who was sidelined with a concussion. His task Sunday will be the same as it was in Buffalo: To somehow get the Redskins into the end zone.

The Redskins haven't scored a touchdown in their last three games, the longest drought in the franchise's 88-year history. Rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin has Washington's most recent touchdown, a 33-yard catch from Keenum in the second quarter of a 17-16 win over the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 13. After a 9-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 20, the Redskins were limited to three Dustin Hopkins field goals in each of the losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Bills.

The Jets may be limited on offense, as well, Sunday. Running back Le'Veon Bell, who has been battling rib and knee ailments, did not practice Wednesday due to an illness and wide receiver Robby Anderson, the top deep threat for Darnold, was limited due to back and shoulder injuries. Linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) did not practice and is expected to miss his eighth game of the season. Redskins wide receiver Paul Richardson (hamstring) and running back Chris Thompson (toe) were both sidelined Wednesday. Thompson will likely miss his fourth straight game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)