International Development News
Development News Edition

Capitals overcome pesky Flyers, Hart in shootout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 09:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 09:09 IST
Capitals overcome pesky Flyers, Hart in shootout
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov each scored in the shootout to lift the visiting Washington Capitals past the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Wednesday. Claude Giroux scored for the Flyers in the shootout but Jakub Voracek and Sean Couturier each missed as the Capitals earned at least one point for the 13th straight game, going 11-0-2 in the stretch.

Brendan Leipsic scored Washington's lone goal in regulation while John Carlson picked up his league-leading 22nd assist. Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby made 30 saves.

Giroux also scored in regulation for the Flyers, who had their season-high four-game winning streak snapped. They went to at least overtime for the sixth time in seven games, with five of those being decided by shootout. Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 35 shots, with several point-blank saves down the stretch in regulation to help the Flyers salvage a point.

The Capitals struck first at 6:13 of the opening period as Leipsic took advantage of a rebound off Hart and sent the puck easily into the net. Philadelphia struggled with its forechecking and managed only five shots on goal in the first period despite being awarded one power play.

Washington received its third power play at 10:47 of the second period and Philadelphia's Oskar Lindblom had the initial scoring chance shorthanded, though he was denied by Holtby. The aggressive Flyers' penalty kill stymied the Capitals during the two minutes. Philadelphia was then given its third power play at 13:01 but couldn't capitalize, either.

The pace picked up with both teams coming up with quality scoring opportunities -- Alex Ovechkin for the Capitals and Travis Konecny, who hit the post on a wrist shot, for the Flyers. Washington took a 1-0 advantage into the locker room at the end of the second. The Capitals had a flurry of chances in the first few minutes of the third and Philadelphia's Kevin Hayes then fired a wrist shot at 4:51 which was saved by Holtby.

The Flyers came through on their fourth power play as Giroux scored to tie the game at 1 at 6:38. Voracek slid a pass through the crease and Giroux converted for his fifth goal. Washington's Tom Wilson nearly scored with 30 seconds left but Hart made a stellar save and the game went into overtime. Couturier had the best chance in the extra session when he struck the post on a slap shot during 3-on-3 play.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Georgia executes man convicted of killing convenience store clerk

The state of Georgia executed on Wednesday a man who was convicted of fatally shooting a convenience store clerk before stealing two 12-packs of beer with an accomplice more than 20 years ago, the states department of corrections said.Ray C...

Bancroft, Burns back as Ashes flops axed for Pakistan Tests

Sydney, Nov 14 AFP Cameron Bancroft and Joe Burns got the nod Thursday for Australias Test squad to face Pakistan, with Usman Khawaja and Marcus Harris axed after flopping during the Ashes series against England. Bowling allrounder Michael ...

Loaded with anti-India panelists, Congressional Commission to hold hearing on Kashmir

Loaded with known anti-India panelists, a bipartisan Congressional Commission on Thursday is all set to hold a hearing on human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian government revoked the special status of the state. India...

Cherry Blossom festival draws lots of tourists: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said that the Cherry Blossom festival which celebrates the annual blooming of the pink cherry trees draws a lot of tourists to the state. The chief minister on Wednesday inaugurated the fourth ed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019