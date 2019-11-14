International Development News
Development News Edition

Kane, Strome help Blackhawks storm past Knights

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 12:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 11:42 IST
Kane, Strome help Blackhawks storm past Knights
Image Credit: pixabay

Patrick Kane and Dylan Strome each had a goal and two assists, Kirby Dach had one goal and one assist, and Corey Crawford stopped 39 of 42 shots to lift the Chicago Blackhawks past the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. Zack Smith and Alex DeBrincat had two assists each, and Calvin de Haan and Erik Gustafsson scored 45 seconds apart in the second period as Chicago tallied five consecutive goals after facing an early two-goal deficit. The Blackhawks improved to 4-1-1 in their past six games while earning the franchise's first victory against the Golden Knights in eight tries.

Vegas fell to 0-3-1 in its past four games and has lost seven of nine (2-4-3). Aiming to break out of their recent funk, the Golden Knights surged to a 2-0 lead just 6:29 into the game. William Carrier opened the scoring with 17:02 remaining in the first period before William Karlsson added to the advantage with a power-play goal 3:31 later.

Kane trimmed the deficit to 2-1 with 13:15 remaining in the first period, whipping a one-timer pass from Strome past Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to extend his points streak to seven games. Kane has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) during the run. Vegas' Nate Schmidt closed the scoring with a minute left in regulation. Karlsson had an assist on the goal.

Vegas was 1-for-2 on the power play compared to 0-for-1 for Chicago. The Golden Knights outshot the Blackhawks 42-26. Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch returned to the lineup after missing the club's four-game road trip with an upper-body injury he sustained during a Nov. 2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Tuch notched the secondary assist on the Karlsson goal and had a goal taken away on video review as he looks to build traction in the first half of the season.

Tuch missed Vegas' first 13 games with an upper-body injury that sidelined him late in the preseason. Both teams missed opportunities to capitalize on penalty shots. The Blackhawks' Smith hit the crossbar on his first-period attempt, while Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault partially fanned on his shot in the second period.

Fleury finished with 21 saves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Pakistan to host home tests for first time in decade

Pakistan will play a test match on home soil for the first time in more than 10 years when Sri Lanka tour the country for a two-match series next month, the countrys cricket board PCB said on Thursday. Pakistan has not hosted a test match s...

David Miller prioritises the need to look after 'mental state'

South Africa batsman David Miller said it is important to look after ones mental state and he will pay a lot more attention to it. I have taken some time off over the last couple of months. I have been in the Kruger National Park recently t...

Student kills one, wounds three before killing himself at Russian college

A 19-year-old male student shot and killed a fellow student and wounded three others at a vocational college in Russias Far East on Thursday before committing suicide, Russian investigators said in a statement. School and college shootings ...

From Bihar to Gujarat: First-timers flock to Ayodhya after SC verdict

Wearing a yellow kurta with Jai Shri Ram prints and sporting a prominent tilak on his forehead, teenager Shivam Kumar travelled all the way from Bihars Rohtas district to Ayodhya, carrying a sack full of bricks to deposit at a Ram temple wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019