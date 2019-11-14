International Development News
Development News Edition

Joining Barcelona is a possibility: Ronald Koeman

The Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman admitted the possibility of joining Barcelona but 'only after Euro 2020'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Leeds
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 13:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 13:33 IST
Joining Barcelona is a possibility: Ronald Koeman
Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman . Image Credit: ANI

The Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman admitted the possibility of joining Barcelona but 'only after Euro 2020'. "[Joining Barcelona] is a possibility, but only after Euro 2020," Goal.com quoted Koeman as saying.

Koeman was the former Barcelona defender and has freely expressed his desire of joining the club again. However, Koeman said it is a bit strange to speak about the possibility at a time when he is the coach of the Netherlands team.

"I don't know if I'll keep [talking about the Barcelona job] in the future because it's a bit strange to speak about the possibility of going to the club while you're the Netherlands coach," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-In swaps we trust? Disappearing dollars drive currency trading dependence

As dollars dry up, global finance is growing increasingly dependent on opaque currency trading to keep cash flowing.Banks and other short-term dollar borrowers are becoming ever more reliant on the 3.2 trillion-a-day foreign exchange swap m...

This Children s Day Lil Goodness Urges Millennial Moms to Inculcate Good and Healthy Eating Habits for Their Kids

India ranks 113 in 176 countries on childrens well-being, according to End of Childhood Index, a report recently released by Save the Children FSSAI issues draft guidelines to reduce intake of junk foods in and around educational institut...

UK tells EU will not name commissioner before election

Brussels, Nov 14 AFP The UK government has written to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to say it will not nominate a British member to her top team before its December 12 election. We have written to the EU to confirm that pre-election guidanc...

Cambodia PM orders release of opposition members jailed for 'coup' bid

Phnom Penh, Nov 14 AFP Cambodian leader Hun Sen ordered the release Thursday of dozens of opponents and activists that authorities accused of helping his arch-rival plot a coup. The arrests were linked to attempts by opposition figurehead S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019