International Development News
Development News Edition

Royals trade Gowtham to KXIP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 13:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 13:56 IST
Royals trade Gowtham to KXIP

Rajasthan Royals on Thursday traded bowling all-rounder K Gowtham to Kings XI Punjab before the IPL players' transfer window expires on Thursday. Gowtham, who was bought for Rs 6.2 crore at the 2018 auction from his base price of Rs 20 lakh, played 15 games in 2018 and seven in 2019.

It was a dismal last season for Gowtham, who scored 18 runs in seven games besides taking only one wicket. In the 2018 season, the 31-year-old had scored 126 runs in 15 games and picked up 11 wickets. After trading Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab were looking for a spin option.

They would be hoping the Karnataka all-rounder delivers in the 2020 edition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

.

Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Thursday. Bangladesh 1st InningsIslamc W Saha b Ishant 6 Imrul Kayesc A Rahane b Umesh 6Mominul Haque b Ashwin 37 Mohammad...

Modern apes smarter than pre-humans: Study

Living great apes are smarter than our pre-human ancestor Australopithecus, a group that included the famous Lucy, according to a study. The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, challenges the long-held idea t...

Kuwait's government resigns ahead of anticipated elections

Kuwait City, Nov 14 AP Kuwaits state-run news agency says the Arab Gulf countrys Cabinet has resigned. The move comes ahead of parliamentary elections early next year. KUNA reported on Thursday that Kuwaits Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al Sa...

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes get tattoos together

Singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes got inked. The couple, who are in a relationship, were recently spotted heading over to West Hollywood to get some tattoos.According to Billboard, the Senorita hitmakers went for different body art. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019