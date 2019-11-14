Royals trade Gowtham to KXIP

Rajasthan Royals on Thursday traded bowling all-rounder K Gowtham to Kings XI Punjab before the IPL players' transfer window expires on Thursday. Gowtham, who was bought for Rs 6.2 crore at the 2018 auction from his base price of Rs 20 lakh, played 15 games in 2018 and seven in 2019.

It was a dismal last season for Gowtham, who scored 18 runs in seven games besides taking only one wicket. In the 2018 season, the 31-year-old had scored 126 runs in 15 games and picked up 11 wickets. After trading Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab were looking for a spin option.

They would be hoping the Karnataka all-rounder delivers in the 2020 edition.

