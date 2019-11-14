International Development News
Development News Edition

India' position should be taken into consideration: Rijiju ahead of CGF meeting

Ahead of the meeting with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) over exclusion of shooting, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that India' position should be taken into consideration as they are a 'very, very important' member.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 14:34 IST
India' position should be taken into consideration: Rijiju ahead of CGF meeting
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the meeting with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) over exclusion of shooting, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that India' position should be taken into consideration as they are a 'very, very important' member. "I had written a letter to my counter-part in the UK, I got a reply. Today, the Commonwealth Games Federation President and the team will meet me. I will tell them India is a very, very important member of the Commonwealth nations. Especially, in the Commonwealth Games Federation, India's interest and India's position should be taken into consideration. I will put across my views, let us see what happens," Rijiju told reporters.

Rijiju also said that the government does not interfere in the technical matters. "They have their own system in the Commonwealth Games and normally, the government does not interfere in the technical matters but when it comes to policy matters, on the behalf of the government, I will put across my views," he said.

Rijiju also felicitated the medal-winners from the World Wushu Championship. India had won four medals: one gold, two silver, and one bronze medal. "I am extremely delighted that our four Wushu players have won medals from the World Championship which was held in Shanghai. I am extremely satisfied that for the first time, our players could manage four medals which shows that India has a bright future," Rijiju said.

"Wushu is a medal prospect for India in the future Olympics. That is why the Sports Authority of India will try to assist and coordinate with the federation and create better infrastructure for training," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Risk of European recession "very low" - ECB's De Guindos

The likelihood of the European economy falling into recession is very low the European Central Banks Vice President Luis De Guindos said on Thursday but cautioned about an ongoing period of sub-par growth in the bloc. De Guindos made the co...

Artificial Sweeteners, an Alternative to the Sumptuous Silent Killer - Sugar

The Debate Continues, Says HEAL Foundation NEW DELHI, Nov. 14, 2019 PRNewswire -- India has the highest number of adults with type 2 Diabetes across the world. The International Diabetes Federation estimates that there were 72 million case...

Jaipur Foot event in Capitol Hill next week

An event on Indias iconic Jaipur Foot will be held in the US Capitol Hill next week, celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the organisers said. The Jaipur Foot, a prosthetic limb, was developed in 1968 by a group of emi...

Soccer-Under-fire Courtois says he is among world's best keepers

Belgiums Thibaut Courtois says he is among the worlds leading goalkeepers despite facing criticism over his form for Real Madrid in recent months. Ive shown that I belong among the best in the world. There are perhaps 10 great goalkeepers a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019