India vs Bangladesh: Scoreboard at tea

Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Thursday. Bangladesh 1st Innings

Islamc W Saha b Ishant 6

Imrul Kayesc A Rahane b Umesh 6

Mominul Haque b Ashwin 37

Mohammad Mithun lbw b Shami 13

Mushfiqur Rahimb Shami 43

Mahmudullahb Ashwin 10

Liton Das batting 21

Mehidy Hasan lbw b Shami 0

Extras: (lb-3, w-1)

Total: 140 for seven in 54 overs

Fall of wickets: 12-1, 12-2, 31-3, 99-4, 115-5, 140-6, 140-7

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 11.5-6-20-2, Umesh Yadav 13-3-39-1, Mohammed Shami 11-3-27-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 16-1-43-2, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-0-0.

