India vs Bangladesh: Scoreboard at tea
Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Thursday. Bangladesh 1st Innings
Islamc W Saha b Ishant 6
Imrul Kayesc A Rahane b Umesh 6
Mominul Haque b Ashwin 37
Mohammad Mithun lbw b Shami 13
Mushfiqur Rahimb Shami 43
Mahmudullahb Ashwin 10
Liton Das batting 21
Mehidy Hasan lbw b Shami 0
Extras: (lb-3, w-1)
Total: 140 for seven in 54 overs
Fall of wickets: 12-1, 12-2, 31-3, 99-4, 115-5, 140-6, 140-7
Bowling: Ishant Sharma 11.5-6-20-2, Umesh Yadav 13-3-39-1, Mohammed Shami 11-3-27-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 16-1-43-2, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-0-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
