International Development News
Development News Edition

Rijiju felicitates Wushu World Championships medal winners

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 17:00 IST
Rijiju felicitates Wushu World Championships medal winners
Kiren Rijiju Image Credit: ANI

India's Wushu World Championships medal winners Praveen, Yumnam Sanathoi Devi, Poonam Khatri, and Vikrant Baliyan were on Thursday felicitated by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju here. India had won four medals -- a gold, two silver, and a bronze -- in the World Championships held in Shanghai, China, last month.

Praveen, who had won a gold, was handed a cheque of Rs 20 lakh, Sanathoi and Poonam got Rs 14 lakh each for the silver they won and Vikrant received Rs 8 lakh for winning bronze. Debutant Praveen made history for India by becoming the first wushu player to win a gold in the men's event. He did so in the 48kg Sanda category, defeating Philippines' Russel Diaz 2-1.

An Armyman, Praveen said it was his sheer determination that made him bring home the coveted gold medal. "My Army coaches and mentors gave me the belief by motivating me and telling me constantly 'you can do it', right before the tournament," the 22-year-old said.

"That gave me some confidence and every night as I lay down to sleep, I thought to myself that I can probably do it (win gold). Then I started working hard and during the camp 2 months back, I made up my mind that 'I need to bring home a gold medal if I have to bring a medal," added the silver medalist in the 2016 Asian Championships. Yumnam Sanathoi Devi clinched the silver in women's 52 kg Sanda and it was her fourth medal in the Wushu World Championships. She had won medals earlier in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

Poonam Khatri of Haryana also bagged a silver in women's 75 kg Sanda and the win is all the more special as it is her first World Championship medal after becoming a mother. Vikrant Baliyan, meanwhile, won a bronze in men's 60 kg Sanda.

Speaking on the occasion, Rijiju said, "I am very happy that four players have clinched medals from the Worlds. I praise the wushu federation for their good work. "I have the belief that with the kind of performance they are putting up, wushu athletes will bring home medals in the 2024 Olympics."

He added that the government was looking to create better infrastructure for the sport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Flood, fire and plague: climate change blamed for disasters

Extreme floods in Venice, fires in Australia and even an outbreak of plague in China have been attributed to climate change this week, while researchers have warned that global warming could saddle future generations with a life-long illnes...

deAsra Launches the Homepreneur Resource Center

PUNE, India, Nov. 14, 2019 PRNewswire -- deAsra Foundation, a not for profit organisation, is happy to announce that it has guided 50,000 entrepreneurs with its wide range of resources and services for small businesses in India. Within a s...

FICCI Medical Travel Value Awards 2019 Given to 25 Hospitals & Healthcare Service Providers

GREATER NOIDA, India, Nov. 14, 2019 PRNewswire -- Mr Vinod Zutshi, Former Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and Dr Narottam Puri, Adviser MVT Health Services, FICCI, and Ex-chairman, NABH, yesterday gave away the 3rd ed...

70% of Large Indian Firms Use Analytics: Study by Analytics India Magazine & SAS

BENGALURU, Nov. 14, 2019 PRNewswire -- According to a recent study by Analytics India Magazine and SAS titled, State of Data Science in Domestic Indian Market 2019, the overall adoption of analytics and data science was found to be 70. In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019