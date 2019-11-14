International Development News
Development News Edition

Royals trade Rahane to Capitals; get Markande and Tewatia in return

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 17:21 IST
Royals trade Rahane to Capitals; get Markande and Tewatia in return

Rajasthan Royals on Thursday traded their most-capped player Ajinkya Rahane to Delhi Capitals in exchange of leg-spinner Mayank Markande and bowling all-rounder Rahul Tewatia. Rahane, who captained Royals in 24 of his 100 IPL games between 2011 and 2019, was also their top run-getter having scored 2810 runs at an average of 34.26 and strike rate of 122.65.

India's Test vice-captain also scored two centuries for the Royals besides 17 half-centuries. The trade announcement came on the final day of the IPL players' transfer window.

"Ajinkya Rahane will now move to Delhi Capitals following a successful trade," read an IPL statement. Rahane, who has been trying to get back into India's limited overs set-up, established his T20 credentials as an opener after moving to Royals from Mumbai Indians in 2011.

He was removed as captain in the middle of the 2019 season with Steve Smith taking over the leadership. Rahane did rather well last year, scoring 393 runs in 14 games at 32.75, including an unbeaten 105. The 31-year-old, who has a price tag of Rs 4 crore, last played a T20 for India in August 2016 and an ODI in February 2018.

In exchange of Rahane, Markande and Tewatia were traded to the Royals. After the 12th IPL edition, Markande was traded to Delhi Capitals by Mumbai Indians. The leggie made a name for himself while playing for the Mumbai Indians following which he also got to play a T20 for India. Tewatia will return to Royals after beginning his IPL career with them in 2014, when he was bought for Rs 10 lakhs. He also played for them in 2015 before moving to Kings XI Punjab in 2017 and then settling with Delhi Capitals in 2018 and 2019.

The arrival of Rahane means an addition to the Indian stars in Capitals who already boast of Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Ghaziabad: SSP asks to send bills after food vendors accuse cops of not paying for meals, sweets

A letter written by the president of Association of Food Operators, Ghaziabad, Anuj Gupta has gone viral on social media in which he has alleged harassment of his colleagues at the hands of police personnel stationed across the district. He...

K'taka bypolls: BJP announces first list includes 13 rebel MLAs as candidates

BJP on Thursday released a first list of candidates for the upcoming December 5 Karnataka by-polls figuring the names of 13 MLAs from the Congress-JDS camp who were disqualified earlier this year. The names were declared a day after the Sup...

Rollout of Johnson & Johnson Ebola vaccine begins in Congo

Health authorities in eastern Congo have introduced a new Ebola vaccine produced by Johnson Johnson, aid group MSF said on Thursday, to help combat the worlds second-worst outbreak of the virus on record. New tools including vaccines have ...

Soccer-Atletico's Costa suffers slipped disc

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a slipped disc. The clubs medical staff have done some scans on Diego Costa to assess the neck problems he has been suffering from in the last few days....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019