International Development News
Development News Edition

Warner just wouldn't shut up, I had extra personal motivation: Stokes on Ashes epic

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 18:52 IST
Warner just wouldn't shut up, I had extra personal motivation: Stokes on Ashes epic

Ben Stokes has revealed that it was David Warner's relentless attempt to "disrupt" his game that spurred the talismanic all-rounder to singlehandedly lead England to victory in the Ashes Test at Headingley. In his new book, 'On Fire', Stokes said it was Warner, who ended up motivating him to save his team and prevent Australia from securing the urn.

"I had extra personal motivation due to some things that were said to me out on the field on the evening of day three when I was trying to get through to stumps. A few of the Aussies were being quite chirpy, but in particular David Warner seemed to have his heart set on disrupting me," Stokes revealed in an extract published in the Daily Mirror. England's World Cup hero added, "He just wouldn't shut up for most of my time out there. I could accept it from just about any other opponent. Truly. Not from him, though."

"The changed man he was adamant he'd become, the one that hardly said boo to a goose and even went as far as claiming he had been re-nicknamed 'Humble' by his Australia teammates, had disappeared. "Maybe his lack of form in his new guise had persuaded him that he needed to get the bull back," he added.

Weeks after his incredible knock in the World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord's, Stokes smashed an unbeaten 135 to lift England to an improbable win at the Headingley. Talking about Warner, who had a good World Cup but a poor Ashes series, Stokes said the lack of runs in red ball cricket may have put him under pressure.

"Although he'd enjoyed a prolific World Cup campaign, he had struggled with the bat at the start of the Ashes and was perhaps turning to his old ways to try to get the best out of himself. The nice-guy act had done nothing for his runs column. "I muttered 'Bloody Warner' a few times as I was getting changed. The more time passed, the more it spurred me on. All kinds of ideas of what I might say to him at the end of the game went through my head. In the end, I vowed to do nothing other than shake his hand and say ''Well done'' if I could manufacture the situation.

"You always shake the hands of every member of the opposing team at the end of a match. But this one would give me the greatest sense of satisfaction," Stokes said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Norway fund shuns G4S over human rights violation risks

Norways 1.1 trillion wealth fund can no longer invest in G4S because of the unacceptable risk that the security services company contributes to, or is responsible for human rights violations, the central bank said on Thursday.Norways fund h...

Goa Congress leader says negligence of officials, contractors has led to fatal accidents

Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Thursday said that the negligence of officials and contractors has caused many fatal accidents on the national and state highways and called upon Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to immediately direct the P...

Grasim Industries Q2 net profit at Rs 1,473 crore

Aditya Birla Groups flagship firm Grasim Industries on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,472.77 crore for the July-September period helped by good performance of its subsidiaries UltraTech Cement and Aditya Birla Capital. Gr...

Iraq's young protesters: "We're not leaving, even if this lasts 40 years"

Wearing surgical masks, motorcycle helmets and clothes stained with blood and grime, they populate the protest barricades of Baghdad, chanting for the government to fall.Young Iraqis have been out in their thousands since mass anti-governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019