Motorcycling-Triple MotoGP world champion Lorenzo announces retirement

Triple MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo announced on Thursday he would retire after this weekend's season-ending race in Valencia.

The 32-year-old Mallorcan's departure after an injury-blighted season leaves a coveted vacancy alongside compatriot Marc Marquez, the six times MotoGP world champion, at the Repsol Honda team.

