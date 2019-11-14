International Development News
Development News Edition

Yankees officially tab Blake as pitching coach

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 21:45 IST
Yankees officially tab Blake as pitching coach
Image Credit: Pixabay

The New York Yankees made it official Thursday, announcing Matt Blake as their new pitching coach after reports of his hiring surfaced last week. Blake served as the Cleveland Indians' assistant director of player development for three seasons before being promoted to be the team's director of pitching development.

The 34-year-old Blake will replace Larry Rothschild, who had served as the Yankees' pitching coach since 2011 before he was fired on Oct. 28. Last season, the Indians saw five young starters who worked with Blake contribute at the major league level. Mike Clevinger, Shane Bieber, Zach Plesac, Adam Plutko, and Aaron Civale were developed in Cleveland's farm system.

Prior to joining the Indians, Blake was associated with Cressey Sports Performance, which has Florida and Massachusetts locations. A Holy Cross graduate, Blake was an area scout for the Yankees in 2010. Despite a rash of injuries this year, New York finished in the middle of the pack (14th) in the major leagues with a 4.31 regular-season ERA. The Yankees' 2.87 ERA in the postseason ranked second among the 10 playoff teams.

New York wound up losing the American League Championship Series to the Astros, with Jose Altuve's ninth-inning homer off Aroldis Chapman in Game 6 sending Houston to the World Series. Rothschild had previous experience as manager of the then-Tampa Bay Devil Rays (1998-2001) and as pitching coach of the Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves, then-Florida Marlins, and Chicago Cubs -- a resume far different than the one Blake brings to the role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 10-Hong Kong students hunker down as government dismisses curfew rumours

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters paralysed parts of the city for a fourth successive day on Thursday, forcing schools to close and blocking highways, as students built campus barricades and the government dismissed rumours of a curfew. Pr...

Man accused of killing four of family in Faridabad sent to 3-day police custody

A gym trainer, who was arrested for allegedly killing four members of a family here, was on Thursday sent to three days of police custody by a court here. Mukesh, a resident of Rajiv colony in Dabua Mandi, was brought to Faridabad from Shir...

UPDATE 2-Pompeo urges coalition to take back Islamic State detainees, boost funding

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday urged members of the coalition fighting Islamic State to take jihadi detainees back to their countries and step up their funding to help restore infrastructure in Iraq and Syria, parts of whic...

Russia recognises Bolivia's acting president Jeanine Anez

Moscow, Nov 14 AFP Russia on Thursday recognised Jeanine Anez as acting president of Bolivia following weeks of turmoil and the resignation of Evo Morales. We have taken note of the announcement that the second deputy speaker of the Senate,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019