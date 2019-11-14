International Development News
Guerrero: Brady thinks he can play until 46 or 47

Guerrero: Brady thinks he can play until 46 or 47
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady initially said that he envisioned himself playing in the NFL until he's 45. Brady's personal trainer Alex Guerrero, however, thinks the three-time NFL Most Valuable Player can go even longer than that.

"It all comes to commitment, really," Guerrero said Thursday on Boston-area radio station WEEI. "No one thought you could play at the elite level in your late 30s, early 40s. That is something we always felt we could do. I have really wanted to be there to help him accomplish that goal. I certainly do believe that 45 is a very realistic goal. We talk about it all the time. "Every year he just adds another year. He goes in and he's like, 'Guys, I feel so good still. I think I am going to go 'til 45.' I am like, 'OK.' Now he's like, 'Alex, I think I can go like 46 or 47.'"

Should the 42-year-old Brady follow suit on that claim, he'd be playing in the NFL through the 2023 or 2024 seasons. Last month, Brady sang a different tune as he acknowledged publicly for the first time that he is uncertain about his future with the franchise as he enters the final year of his contract.

"One day I'll wake up and feel like that will be enough. When that day comes, that day comes. I don't know if it will be after this year. I don't know if it will be five years from now," Brady said on his weekly appearance on sports radio WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show." "But I don't have to determine those things right now either. That's kind of a good part where I'm at. So I think just taking advantage of the opportunity that I have this year and do the very best I can do. Those decisions come at the more appropriate times."

Brady has completed 230 of 355 passes for 2,536 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season for the Patriots (8-1), who visit the Philadelphia Eagles (5-4) on Sunday.

