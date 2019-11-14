International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Lippi quits as China coach after Syria defeat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 23:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 23:01 IST
Soccer-Lippi quits as China coach after Syria defeat
Image Credit: Flickr

Marcello Lippi has resigned as head coach of the China national team after seeing his side slip to a 2-1 loss to Syria in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday.

The Italian quit during his news conference after an own goal from defender Zhang Linpeng left China five points adrift of the table-topping Syrians at the halfway point of the qualification group stage. "My pay is very high, and I take all the blame," Lippi was quoted as saying by the Chinese media.

"I am quitting as China coach." Only the winners from each of the eight qualification groups for the finals in Qatar will advance to the next round, with the four runners-up with the best records also progressing.

China, who are attempting to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2002, are currently in second place in Group A with seven points alongside the Philippines, with Syria holding a maximum 12 points from their first four games. This is the second time this year that Lippi, who led Italy to a World Cup triumph in 2006, has left the role as China's head coach.

The 71-year-old, who also won five Serie A titles and a Champions League across two spells in charge of Juventus, reversed his decision to stand down from the role in January having refused to sign a new contract following the team's quarter-final exit at the Asian Cup. His return came in March after compatriot Fabio Cannavaro helmed the country during the China Cup friendly tournament on an interim basis and was followed by a series of attempts to bolster the national squad.

England-born midfielder Nico Yennaris became the first overseas-born player to be selected by China. Soon after Elkeson, a Brazilian striker who has set scoring records in the Chinese Super League, was the first player without Chinese ancestry to gain citizenship and play for China. Those additions, though, have not been enough to improve the squad and Lippi has been under pressure since his team was held to a 0-0 draw last month by the Philippines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery as impeachment probe intensifies

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday President Donald Trump already has admitted to bribery in the Ukraine scandal at the heart of a Democratic-led inquiry, accusing him of an impeachable offense under the U.S. Con...

28 Afghan nationals killed in Iran truck crash

Tehran, Nov 14 AFP At least 28 Afghan nationals were killed in a truck crash in southeastern Iran on Thursday, semi-official news agency ISNA reported. Two trucks collided in Khash county in Sistan-Baluchistan province, said Mojtaba Khaledi...

In swipe at US, BRICS hit out at protectionism

Brasilia, Nov 14 AFP Five of the biggest emerging economies railed against protectionism on Thursday as they vowed to overcome significant challenges facing multilateralism, in a swipe at US tariffs and unilateral action. The joint declarat...

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Lippi quits as big-name coaches suffer in Asian qualifying

Marcello Lippi quit as China coach on Thursday on a difficult night for big-name European managers in Asias second round of 2022 World Cup preliminaries as the teams of Bert van Marwijk and Marc Wilmots also suffered significant defeats. It...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019