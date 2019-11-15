Lions QB Stafford (back) misses practice

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice for the second straight day on Thursday, increasing doubt about his availability for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Stafford sat out last Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Chicago Bears with a back injury.

Jeff Driskel likely will make his second straight start for the Lions (3-5-1) against the Cowboys (5-4) if Stafford is unavailable to practice Friday. Driskel completed 27 of 46 passes for 269 yards with one touchdown and one interception against the Bears at Soldier Field.

Stafford had started every game under center for the Lions since the start of the 2011 season, a string of 136 consecutive starts. This year, he has passed for 2,499 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)