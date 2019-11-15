International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Mitrovic double keeps Serbia in Euro 2020 contention

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 03:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 03:12 IST
Soccer-Mitrovic double keeps Serbia in Euro 2020 contention
Image Credit: Flickr

Serbia kept alive their hopes of reaching next year's European Championship after a first-half brace from Aleksandar Mitrovic helped them scramble a 3-2 home win over Luxembourg in a Group B qualifier on Thursday. The result left Serbia third in the group on 13 points from seven games. They are one point behind holders Portugal who romped to a 6-0 home rout of Lithuania and six adrift of already qualified Ukraine.

In order to advance, the Serbians must beat Ukraine at home in their final game and hope Portugal fail to win in Luxembourg on Sunday. Should they fail, Serbia could still qualify via the Nations League playoffs in March. Fulham striker Mitrovic headed Serbia into an 11th-minute lead and made it 2-0 with a spectacular shot into the top corner in the 43rd, with the home side missing several chances in a lively first half.

Nemanja Radonjic restored Serbia's two-goal advantage with a piledriver from 20 metres after Gerson Rodrigues had pulled one back, but the home side endured a nervy finish as David Turpel headed Luxembourg's second in the 75th minute. Mitrovic missed a late chance to grab a hat-trick when he hit the post from close range.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Malawi’s farmers expected to benefit from 40 million Norwegian Kroners

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Browns waive WR Callaway amid suspension report

The Cleveland Browns waived wide receiver Antonio Callaway on Thursday, five days after he was benched, and shortly before NFL Network reported he is facing a 10-game suspension. Callaway was a late scratch for the Browns 19-16 home victory...

BRIEF-Apple Hires Pro-Trump Lobbyist As It Tries To Avoid Tariffs On iPhone Parts And Other Products- CNBC

Nov 14 Reuters - APPLE HIRES PRO-TRUMP LOBBYIST AS IT TRIES TO AVOID TARIFFS ON IPHONE PARTS AND OTHER PRODUCTS - CNBC APPLE HAS TAPPED LONGTIME TRUMP ALLY JEFFREY MILLER TO LOBBY ON ITS BEHALF - CNBC, CITING A LOBBYING REGISTRATION FORM So...

Hurricane Dorian swept swimming cows 2 miles to North Carolina beach

Three cows have been spotted beachcombing on a remote barrier island on North Carolinas Outer Banks, swept to an unlikely grazing spot when Hurricane Dorian whipped waves powerful enough to carry them two miles 3.22 km from their home.One o...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Kane treble as England demolish Montenegro to book Euro 2020 spot

Harry Kane scored a first half hat-trick as England booked their place in the finals of Euro 2020 as group winners with a crushing 7-0 victory over Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on Thursday.England lead Group A on 18 points with one game re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019