Soccer-Ronaldo scores three, closes in on 100 goals as Portugal hit six

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored another hat-trick, moving closer to 100 international goals, as he led the European champions to a 6-0 drubbing over Lithuania in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Thursday. Ronaldo, whose hat-trick was the 55th of his career and his ninth for Portugal, has 98 goals and would become only the second player to score a century for his country after Iran's Ali Daei.

Pizzi, Goncalo Paciencia and Bernardo Silva shared the other goals in the one-sided Group B match. The defending champions, however, were left waiting to confirm their place at next year's finals after Serbia beat Luxemburg 3-2. Portugal are second with 14 points, one ahead of Serbia, and will qualify if they win in Luxemburg on Sunday. Leaders Ukraine have already qualified.

