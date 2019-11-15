International Development News
Napoli to join Cubs as quality assurance coach

Former major league catcher and first baseman Mike Napoli will join the Chicago Cubs' coaching staff, according to multiple reports Thursday. Napoli, who hit 267 home runs over 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians, will become the Cubs' quality assurance coach under new manager David Ross, according to The Athletic.

Napoli and Ross were teammates with the Boston Red Sox in 2013. Napoli won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2013 and was on the Indians team that advanced to the World Series in 2016. Cleveland was defeated in that series by the Cubs, the organization Napoli will now join.

In addition to his power, Napoli was known for a keen eye at the plate and his ability to drive up opponents' pitch counts. He averaged 4.37 pitches per plate appearance during his career, including a career-best 4.57 in both the 2013 season with the Red Sox and the 2016 season with the Indians. Napoli, 38, was a career .246 hitter and drove in 744 runs, with a .475 slugging percentage. He made his only All-Star Game appearance in 2012 as a member of the Rangers.

