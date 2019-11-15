International Development News
Oubre pours in 30 as Suns stuff Hawks

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a season-high 30 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and the host Phoenix Suns pulled away from the Atlanta Hawks for a 128-112 victory on Thursday. Phoenix guard Devin Booker added 27 points and seven assists.

Dario Saric had a season-high 23 points and pulled down six rebounds, and Frank Kaminsky tied a season-high with 19 points and had six rebounds off the bench for the Suns, who made 15 3-pointers to extend their franchise-record streak to nine games with at least 11 threes. Jabari Parker had 24 points and seven rebounds, and Trae Young contributed 21 points and 13 assists for Hawks, who played their first game without injured guard Kevin Huerter.

Atlanta has lost four of its five contests while Phoenix has alternated wins and losses for the past five games. The Suns (7-4) are off to their best 11-game start since they went 9-2 in 2009-10, the last time they made the playoffs. They outscored Atlanta 61-51 in the second half, and they led by as many as 19.

Atlanta center Alex Len, booed heavily when he was on the floor, had season highs with 21 points and 10 rebounds in 26 minutes. He spent his first four seasons with the Suns. Saric made 9 of 12 field-goal attempts and sank three 3-pointers, as did Booker, Kaminsky and Cameron Johnson. Oubre rebounded after scoring one point against the Lakers on Tuesday. Kaminsky saw extended time after starting center Aron Baynes picked up three fouls in the first half.

The Suns were 10 of 22 from 3-point range in the first half while recovering from an early nine-point deficit to take a 67-61 lead into the break. Booker had three treys while Saric and Johnson had two apiece. Hawks guard DeAndre' Bembry was ejected after receiving two technical fouls with 3:11 remaining in the third quarter. He blocked Rubio's driving layup and then walked toward the Phoenix guard while he was on the floor under the basket.

Atlanta guard Cam Reddish was ejected in the fourth quarter after getting called for a second flagrant foul.

