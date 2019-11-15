International Development News
Sharks score 3 in third period, sink Ducks

  • Anaheim
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 11:35 IST
  • Created: 15-11-2019 11:20 IST
Brent Burns and Evander Kane scored third-period goals as the San Jose Sharks rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday in Anaheim, Calif., to extend their winning streak to five games. Tomas Hertl added two goals for the Sharks, who had lost five in a row before going on their winning streak. Logan Couture sealed the victory with a goal in the final minute.

Rickard Rakell, Jakob Silfverberg and Max Jones scored goals for the Ducks, who lost their fifth consecutive game, all at home. The Ducks went 2-3-2 on a season-long seven-game homestand. Burns broke a 2-2 tie with a power-play goal at 8:05 of the third period. In the middle of a man-advantage rush, Burns fired a shot from the slot to score his fifth of the season. Kane had an assist on the play, the 200th of his career.

Kane followed with a short-handed goal at 10:32 of the third period, his 12th of the season. Kane and Logan Couture rushed the Ducks goal, with Kane scoring on a deflection that trickled over the line. With the score tied at 1, the teams traded goals in the second period, with the Ducks scoring first.

On the power play, Silfverberg pounced on a loose puck in front of the Sharks' goal at 13:00 of the period after goalie Martin Jones made a save on a shot from the right circle by Rakell. Silfverberg and Adam Henrique poked at the puck until it was redirected through Jones' legs. The Sharks tied the game at 2 inside of two minutes remaining in the second period. Hertl took a pass from Timo Meier and ripped a quick wrist shot past Ducks goalie John Gibson and to the top left of the goal. It was Hertl's 10th of the season.

The Ducks jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead just 1:09 into the game when Rakell found a loose puck and moved in on Jones, scoring to the upper left of the goal. Silfverberg forced a turnover near the blue line and Rakell took advantage of his sixth goal of the season. The Sharks needed a replay review to confirm their tying goal at 6:44 of the first period. Barclay Goodrow and Hertl broke away on a two-on-run rush, with Goodrow taking a shot that was saved by Gibson. Herlt forced home the loose puck, which was across the goal line only for a brief second.

