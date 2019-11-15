International Development News
Development News Edition

Shame they couldn't give you a 'blank canvas': Michael Vaughan to Graeme Smith

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has reacted to Graeme Smith's withdrawal from contention for the post of Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Director of Cricket.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 11:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 11:41 IST
Shame they couldn't give you a 'blank canvas': Michael Vaughan to Graeme Smith
Michael Vaughan (L) and Graeme Smith (R). Image Credit: ANI

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has reacted to Graeme Smith's withdrawal from contention for the post of Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Director of Cricket. "Shame they couldn't give you a blank canvas to get on with the role ... You are exactly what SA cricket needs," Vaughan tweeted.

On Thursday, former Proteas captain Smith had released a statement on Twitter, saying that he is withdrawing his name from contention and he cited 'lack of confidence in the administration' as the reason. "Please see my statement below on the Director of Cricket role for Cricket South Africa," Smith had tweeted.

"Following the news in the media this week that I interviewed for the CSA Director of Cricket role, I feel it necessary to confirm that I have unfortunately withdrawn my interest for the role," Smith had said in the statement. "I would love to have taken on the role. However, despite my obvious desire to make a difference, during the long and, at times, frustrating process over the last ten or so weeks of discussions, I have not developed the necessary confidence that I would be given the level of freedom and support to initiate the required changes," he added.

Last week, various media reports surfaced that Smith was interviewed for the position alongside two other candidates. "My passion for our nation's cricketing fortunes remains steadfast and I give my heartfelt best wishes to whoever does take the role on. I will continue to support the teams and give my advice and guidance whenever I can," Smith had concluded.

South Africa has had a bad run this year as the side first lost the home Test series against Sri Lanka. After that, the Proteas failed to reach the semi-finals of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. In the recent Test series against India, the Proteas were whitewashed 3-0.

CSA's interim director of cricket, Corrie van Zyl, was also recently suspended following a controversy related to owing of money to players for last year's domestic T20 competition. South Africa will next take on England in a four-match Test series, slated to begin from December 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

CJI Gogoi issues notices in all case on his last working day in SC

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday issued notices in all the ten cases listed before him, as today is his last working day in the Supreme Court. He is slated to retire on November 17. Justice Ranjan Gogoi was appointed as the Chi...

Agarwal marching on as India reach 188/3 at lunch on Day 2

Opener Mayank Agarwal continued his fine run by inching towards his third Test hundred as India reached 188 for 3 at lunch despite losing skipper Virat Kohli early on the second day of the opening Test here on Friday. India now have a lead ...

CRPF stands at forefront of fight against terrorism: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF is at the forefront of the fight against terrorism. The CRPF is deployed in some of the most challenging operational environments such as Jammu and Kashm...

BSP condemns RSS' stand on Sabarimala

Bahujan Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Friday condemned the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sanghs statement on Sabarimala and asserted that women and men should have equals rights in temples, mosque and church. Asserting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019