Scoreboard at Lunch on Day 2 of India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test

Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Friday.

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 150 all out India 1st Innings:

Mayank Agarwal batting 91 Rohit Sharma c L Das b A Jayed 6

Cheteshwar Pujara c (sub)S Hassan b A Jayed 54 Virat Kohli lbw b A Jayed 0

Ajinkya Rahane batting 35 Extras: (NB-2) 2

Total: (for 3 wkts in 54 Overs) 188 Fall of Wickets: 14-1, 105-2, 119-3.

Bowler: Ebadat Hossain 17-4-47-0, Abu Jayed 13-0-58-3, Taijul Islam 16-4-51-0, Mehidy Hasan 8-0-32-0.

