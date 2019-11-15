Indore Test: Fans predict an early end to first test match

As the day two of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh got underway on Friday, fans showed their support for the hosts outside the stadium. India scored 86 runs for a loss of one wicket after bundling out Bangladesh for 150 in their first innings at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

"India did not allow Bangladesh batsmen to settle down and took wickets at regular intervals," said Mukesh Soni a fan, who came to see the match. Fans also showed their affection for Virat Kohli.

"Today is Kohli's day. India will set a target of 500 runs. The match will get over by the end of day four," said another fan. Indian bowlers produced a spirited performance as Mohammad Shami scalped three wickets while Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, and R Ashwin took two wickets each.

"India can make around 350 runs today and the match will be over by day four," said a fan. "Yesterday, the bowlers bowled very well and Mohammad Shami was the hero of the match," he added.

Fans also extended their support to the 'Swachh Bharat' initiative. "I have come here to spread the message of cleanliness. Indore is relatively clean as compared to other Indian cities but I want to spread the message all over India about cleanliness," said Saifuddin Faiz, a fan who came from Bhopal.

India resumed their innings from 86/1 on day two. They were reduced to 119-3 as Cheteshwar Pujara got out after scoring 54 runs and Kohli was dismissed without scoring. India had scored 188 runs for the loss of three wickets till lunch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)