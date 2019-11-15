India reach 303/3 at tea on day two

Opener Mayank Agarwal hit his third Test hundred to lead India to 303 for 3 at tea on the second day of the first match against Bangladesh, here on Friday.

Agarwal was unbeaten at 156 and giving him company at the break was Ajinkya Rahane (82). India lead by 153 runs.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 1st innings: 150 all out in 58.3 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 43; Mohammed Shami 3/27)

India 1st innings : 303 for 3 in 84 overs (Mayank Agarwal 156 not out , Ajinkya Rahane 82 ; Abu Jayed 3/73) PTI APA APA

