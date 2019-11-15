India reach 303/3 at tea on day two
Opener Mayank Agarwal hit his third Test hundred to lead India to 303 for 3 at tea on the second day of the first match against Bangladesh, here on Friday.
Agarwal was unbeaten at 156 and giving him company at the break was Ajinkya Rahane (82). India lead by 153 runs.
Brief Scores: Bangladesh 1st innings: 150 all out in 58.3 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 43; Mohammed Shami 3/27)
India 1st innings : 303 for 3 in 84 overs (Mayank Agarwal 156 not out , Ajinkya Rahane 82 ; Abu Jayed 3/73) PTI APA APA
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mayank Agarwal
- Ajinkya Rahane
- India
- Bangladesh
- Abu Jayed
- Mushfiqur Rahim
ALSO READ
Repealing Article 370, 35A shut gateway of terrorism in India: Shah
Sardar Patel's dream of integrating J-K with India fulfilled by Modi: Amit Shah
Centuries ago India was united by Chanakya, and after that Sardar Patel did it: Modi
Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches TECNIS Eyhance™ Monofocal Intraocular Lens in India
REC Group Increases its Commercial Footprint in India With Dual Orders From Leading Textile Manufacturers Catering to Their Energy Demand With Solar-power