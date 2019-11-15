International Development News
Indore Test: Mayank's double ton guides India to 493/6, lead by 343 runs

Mayank Agarwal's double ton guided India to 493 runs on the day two of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 17:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 17:37 IST
Mayank Agarwal and Ravindra Jadeja during their partnership. (Photo/BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Mayank Agarwal's double ton guided India to 493 runs on the day two of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Friday. India were at 493/6 at the end of play on day two. Mayank scored 243 runs while Ajinkya Rahane amassed 86 runs. India are leading by 343 runs with four wickets remaining after bundling out Bangladesh to 150.

India resumed their innings from 86/1 on day two. Cheteshwar Pujara and Agarwal built a 91-run stand for the second wicket. India lost back to back wickets as Pujara (54) was first dismissed after scoring a half-century, and then Virat Kohli was sent back to the pavilion for a duck. Ajinkya Rahane along with Agarwal added a massive stand of 190-run for the fourth wicket and guided the side to went past the 300-run mark.

Rahane played a knock of 86 runs before giving away his wicket to Abu Jayed reducing India to 309/4. Ravindra Jadeja joined Agarwal in the middle and added 123-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

In between the partnership, Agarwal completed his second double century of the Test cricket in his eighth match. He also hammered eight sixes, highest by any Indian in an inning. Agarwal was scalped by Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 108th over after scoring massive 243 runs, his highest score in the format.

Wriddhiman Saha lost his wicket cheaply to Ebadat Hossain after playing a knock of 12 runs. Umesh Yadav joined Jadeja in the middle and added runs on a fast pace. Yadav played a knock of 25 runs off 10 balls studded with three sixes. Jadeja and Yadav remained unbeaten on 60 and 25 runs respectively.

For Bangladesh, Abu Jayed scalped four wickets while Hossain and Miraz picked one wicket each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

