International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Germany not among Euro 2020 favourites - Loew

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 18:08 IST
Soccer-Germany not among Euro 2020 favourites - Loew
Representative Image

Germany will not be among the tournament favorites if they qualify for next year's Euro 2020, coach Joachim Loew said on Friday ahead of their final two qualifiers. The Germans, who take on Belarus on Saturday before facing Northern Ireland on Tuesday, are level with leaders Netherlands on 15 points. Northern Ireland is third on 12. The top two earn automatic qualification and Germany could qualify as early as Saturday.

"We don't belong to the tournament favorites," Loew told reporters. "France, England, has been playing with the same players for years. There are the Dutch, Spain." "Us, with our young team, we are not among the favorites because we are still in the process of change."

The Germans suffered a shock group-stage exit at last year's World Cup and were relegated in the inaugural Nations League, promoting a major overhaul of the team. "Maybe in two or four years when the players are at their peak. I mean a lot is possible with this team and we are working on that because it does have a lot of quality."

Loew has had to struggle with a lot of absences in recent months and his young team has rarely played with the same starting lineup, delaying, as he said its development. "We have had games where we played really well over 45 minutes and when I was surprised at how well some things worked," he said. "But we have not yet managed to do it over 90 minutes against tough opponents. That is the job we have."

Loew said the situation was similar to that of the 2010 World Cup when injuries had forced several last-minute changes and the young team, that included Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng, Mesut Ozil, and Manuel Neuer among others - reached the semi-finals. It also formed the backbone for the 2014 title-winning team in Brazil.

"It is a bit like the situation in 2010. But to play for the title will be difficult. There are things that are possible but we don't have the favorite's role this time," said Loew.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

I need to respect game when I am batting well, says Mayank

The slump in form that he endured early in his career has taught Mayank Agarwal to make hay while the sun shines and he did exactly that against Bangladesh, smashing a career-best 243 on the second day of the first Test here on Friday. For ...

UPDATE 1-Impeachment hearing opens with ousted U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

A second day of televised impeachment hearings opened on Friday in the U.S. House of Representatives with the spotlight on Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine branded bad news by President Donald Trump before he fired h...

Golf-Lombard sparkles to grab second-round lead at Nedbank Challenge

South African Zander Lombard overcame a poor start to surge into a two-shot lead after the second round of the European Tours Nedbank Golf Challenge, sinking six birdies and an eagle in a round of 65 at the Gary Player Country Club on Frida...

India, UK enhancing defence ties: British High Commissioner

The 2021 version of naval exercise between India and the UK could be the most complex and sophisticated one yet, British High Commissioner Sir Dominic Asquith said on Friday, highlighting deepening bilateral defence ties. He also said a lia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019