International Development News
Development News Edition

Tremendous feeling to get double ton: Mayank Agarwal

India opener Mayank Agarwal after scoring second double ton in the Test said that it was a 'tremendous feeling'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 22:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 22:26 IST
Tremendous feeling to get double ton: Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal (Photo/Mayank Agarwal Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India opener Mayank Agarwal after scoring second double ton in the Test said that it was a 'tremendous feeling'. Agarwal played a knock of 243 runs against Bangladesh in the first Test on day two. His innings was studded with eight sixes, the most by any Indian batsman in the longest format.

"I think it is a tremendous feeling to get a double hundred. It is a good feeling where I know I can come out there and bat well for the team and keep putting the team in good positions. I think it is very important that as an opener when you get a start you make good use of it," Agarwal said on a bcci.tv chat with skipper Virat Kohli. When Kohli asked about what role fitness plays, Agarwal said it is the most important thing for the sportsperson.

"I think fitness plays a very very important role and you can't lose out on big innings because you are physically tired. That is not acceptable so fitness plays a very important role. I'm working hard on fitness now you (Virat Kohli) know you set the standards right out there. The way this Indian team is playing is at a really high level," Agarwal said. Kohli lauded Agarwal and said he put the team first and that is why he had so many runs under his belt including two double tons in just eight games.

"The most impressive thing what I have seen with Mayank is, he has not come into the team wanting to grab his opportunity but he has come into the team to make the team win. That is why he is in this position, averaging more than 60 already. Still to get a start like that can only happen when you are thinking about how can I make team win not about this is my chance and I need to grab it. A great job is done. I hope you keep going for the team. Next time I want 300, not 200," Kohli said. India were at 493/6 at the end of play on day two. Mayank scored 243 runs while Ajinkya Rahane amassed 86 runs. India are leading by 343 runs with four wickets remaining after bundling out Bangladesh to 150. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Mahrez excused from Algeria international for personal reasons

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez has been excused from traveling to Botswana for their African Cup of Nations qualifier on Monday for personal reasons, his coach said on Friday. Mahrez provided an assist on Thursday as Algeria romped to a 5-0 h...

Rough transcript of first Trump-Zelenskiy call released

President Donald Trump on Friday released the summary transcript of his April congratulatory call with Ukraines president-elect, the latest salvo in the White House effort to blunt Democratic allegations that Trump abused his power by press...

France to host Putin, Zelensky for Ukraine summit on Dec 9

France will host a four-way summit in Paris on December 9 seeking to end the conflict in Ukraine, which will see Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky meet face-to-face for the first time, the Fren...

Raj Guv asks farmers to adopt commercial farming

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday exhorted farmers to do commercial farming instead of traditional farming. He also asked agricultural scientists to emphasise on the need to add value and market products.Mishra was addressing a sem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019