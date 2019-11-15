International Development News
PCB invites Amir, Irfan, Wasim for fitness camp

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited three players, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan, and Imad Wasim, for the eight-day long fitness camp on Friday.

  Updated: 15-11-2019 22:29 IST
  • Created: 15-11-2019 22:29 IST
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) logo. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited three players, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan, and Imad Wasim, for the eight-day long fitness camp on Friday. A camp will be held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore from November 18 to November 25 under the supervision of PCB Director Medical and Sports Sciences Dr Sohail Saleem. The three players will arrive at the NCA on November 17.

Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Asif Ali have been granted NOCs for the Mzansi Super League in South Africa, while Mohammad Hasnain and Khushdil Shah are representing Pakistan in the ongoing ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh. Shadab Khan (Northern), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab) are available for selection to their respective sides for the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches and are exempted from the camp. (ANI)

