International Development News
Development News Edition

Colts QB Brissett to play Sunday; WR Hilton out

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jacksonville
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 01:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 01:49 IST
Colts QB Brissett to play Sunday; WR Hilton out
Image Credit: Flickr

Jacoby Brissett will be back at quarterback on Sunday for the Indianapolis Colts when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars. "Jacoby was full go the whole week," coach Frank Reich told reporters on Friday. "He looked good, so he'll be our starter."

Brissett sprained his left knee in the Colts' 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 3. He sat out last Sunday's game, a four-point loss to the Miami Dolphins. Reich said he couldn't estimate how near the quarterback was to 100 percent recovered.

"He's looked really good. I really don't want to put a percentage on it. I know he's good enough to play," Reich said. On the season, the 26-year-old Brissett has completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,649 yards in eight starts. He's thrown 14 touchdowns and been intercepted three times.

Reich also announced that No. 1 receiver T.Y. Hilton will miss the game with a calf injury. He last played on Oct. 27 in a win against Denver. Hilton, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has 32 receptions for 360 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Trade deal hopes, surging health stocks power Wall St to highs

Wall Streets main stock indexes closed at record levels on Friday, fueled by fresh optimism over a potential calming of U.S.-China trade tensions and by big gains in shares of healthcare companies.The benchmark SP 500 tallied its sixth stra...

A double standard never seen in US history: Trump on impeachment hearings

President Donald Trump on Friday dubbed the impeachment proceedings against him as a double standard never seen in US history as former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch deposed before a Democrats-controlled Congressional panel on ...

Ex-tennis academy president pleads guilty to U.S. college admissions scam

The former president of a private tennis academy in Texas pleaded guilty on Friday as part of an agreement to cooperate in the ongoing investigation of the largest college admissions cheating and fraud scheme uncovered in U.S. history. Fede...

NFL-Browns prepare for playoff push without suspended Garrett

The NFLs suspension of Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on Friday dealt a severe blow to the teams playoff hopes but they are determined not to let the incident define their season.Cleveland kept their hopes alive with a win ove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019