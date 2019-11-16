Flames' Brodie to continue tests after collapsing

International Development News
There is no timetable for the return of Calgary Flames defenseman T.J. Brodie, who was recovering at home one day after he collapsed during Thursday's practice. The Flames said the battery of tests conducted thus far haven't pinpointed the issue.

"He's feeling good. He's sore," Calgary general manager Brad Treliving said at a press conference on Friday. "All of the tests that have been done to date have come back negative. He's doing well. ... We're not going to leave any stone unturned in terms of the tests that we go through." Flames head physician Dr. Ian Auld said the event was more like "a fainting episode." Reports on Thursday indicated that Brodie was convulsing on the ice as if he had experienced a seizure.

Auld said Brodie will see a neurologist team, an internal medical specialist and a cardiology team as the club seeks explanations for what happened. Brodie, 29, was reportedly standing alone when he fell to the ice at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.

Emergency medical personnel tended to Brodie, who was removed via stretcher from the ice and placed in an ambulance. He was responsive while being taken to the hospital, the team said. Brodie was released from the hospital on Thursday evening.

Treliving said Brodie told him he didn't "remember a whole lot" about the collapse and the immediate time afterward. Brodie has spent his entire 10-year career with the Flames. He has eight assists in 21 games this season.

