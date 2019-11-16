Soccer-Sweden clinch Euro 2020 spot with 2-0 win in Romania

Sweden sealed a place in the Euro 2020 finals after goals from Marcus Berg and Robin Quaison secured them a 2-0 win over Romania on Friday. The result secured second spot in Group F for Sweden with 18 points. Spain, who had sealed a place in the Euro 2020 finals last month, top the standings with 23 points from nine games after thrashing Malta 7-0. Romania are third with 14 points.

Striker Berg put the Swedes ahead, giving home keeper Ciprian Tatarusanu no chance, with his 21st international goal - a trademark header following a cross from Emil Forsberg in the 18th minute. Midfielder Quaison wrapped up the points with a cool finish 16 minutes later with Berg turning provider.

The visitors continued to dominate proceedings after the break with Albin Ekdal rattling the crossbar with a thundering shot midway through the second half. Romania, lacking ideas and urgency, failed to create clear-cut chances at the National Arena.

The match was halted for a couple of minutes late in the second half by the match referee after alleged racist chanting from the stands with a public announcement made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)