International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Denmark win sets up crunch qualifier in Dublin

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Copenhagen
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 03:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 03:41 IST
Soccer-Denmark win sets up crunch qualifier in Dublin
Image Credit: Flickr

Denmark got off to a slow start before overwhelming Gibraltar 6-0 on Friday to take over the top of Group D and set up a decisive Euro 2020 qualifier in Dublin on Monday.

Denmark will qualify for next year's European Championship if they avoid defeat against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, after moving 3 points clear of the Irish. But they will need to sharpen up their play after making heavy weather of beating tiny Gibraltar, whose population is not much more than the 24,033 who watched the game at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium.

Denmark, unbeaten in the qualifiers, were ahead only 1-0 at halftime and had lapses of concentration by the part-timers to thank for their goals rather than their own ingenuity. Winger Robert Skov opened the scoring in the 11th minute after Gibraltar's diminutive goalkeeper, Kyle Goldwin, twice failed to hold on to the ball but for the rest of the half the hosts battled to break down a determined defence.

Straight after the break, Goldwin mistimed coming out to cut off a long kick upfield from the Danes and the pace of striker Christian Gytkjaer allowed him to get to the pass first and slide it home. Martin Braithwaite converted an easy tap in 4 minutes later after Goldwin parried Christian Eriksen's square pass into his path and Skov grabbed a second for himself in the 64th minute as Gibraltar's defence failed to clear a cross.

Eriksen scored the fifth with a shot from outside the penalty area 6 minutes from time and then added another with the last kick of the match as a clearance was kicked straight at him. Denmark have 15 points from seven matches, one more than second-place Switzerland, who finish their campaign away at Gibraltar on Monday.

Ireland must beat Denmark to qualify.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Superb Spain destroy Malta 7-0 to win group

Spain clinched top spot in Group F in style by hammering Malta 7-0 at home on Friday for their biggest win of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign as seven players got on the scoresheet.Spain had sealed their place at next years tournament l...

UPDATE 3-Tennis-Nadal's win over Tsitsipas in vain as Zverev reaches semis

For the second time in three days at the ATP Finals, Rafael Nadal fought off one of the games rising powers but beating Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas proved in vain as his semi-final hopes vanished on Friday. The indomitable Spaniard delighted h...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Sweden clinch Euro 2020 spot with 2-0 win in Romania

Sweden sealed a place at Euro 2020 after goals from Marcus Berg and Robin Quaison secured a 2-0 win away to Romania on Friday.The result secured second spot in Group F for Sweden with 18 points. Spain, who sealed a place at the finals last ...

Bloomberg to skip his own China forum next week as he mulls presidential run

Michael Bloomberg, who is weighing a bid for the Democratic nomination for president, will not attend an economic conference in China next week being hosted by his media outfit, a company spokesman told Reuters on Friday.The billionaire med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019